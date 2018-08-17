84th Annual Stone Age Fair to be held Sept. 22-23 at The Ranch in Loveland, Colo.

2018 Loveland Stone Age Fair boasts the largest display of Native American artifacts, arrowheads, stone tools, pottery and baskets in the United States annually since 1934.

The public is welcome and admission is free.

Displays of American Indian artifacts from 15,000 to 100 years ago will be on display Saturday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Ranch McKee 4-H, Youth & Community Building, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland, CO 80538.

All day skills demonstrations include flint knapping artifact identification table, bring in your arrowheads, artifacts, etc. for free authentication by members of the Loveland Archaeology Society.

A distinguished Lecture Series will be held featuring Jason LaBelle, associate professor of anthropology,

Director, Center for Mountain and Plains Archaeology

Colorado State University and Todd Surovell

professor and head of Department of Archaeology

University of Wyoming

For more information about the Stone Age Fair, go to http://stoneagefair.com.

The Loveland Stone Age Fair, sponsored by the Loveland Archaeological Society, is one of the premier cultural events of its kind anywhere and has been a mainstay of the Loveland community for almost 78 years, originally in Cornish, Colo., from 1934 until 1939, and in Loveland, since 1940. Held annually at the end of September and free to the public, this event features lectures by world renowned archaeologists as well as non-commercial displays of the premier collections of Native American artifacts from collectors throughout the country.

In addition, the Loveland Archaeological Society sponsors the Harry M. Walts Scholarship, the Dorothy Mountain Scholarship and the Eugene Eisenbarth Scholarship among others to promote the continued study of archaeology at the University of Wyoming and Colorado State University. Membership in The Loveland Archaeological Society comprises people of all ages, from all walks of life, and from all parts of Colorado, Wyoming and elsewhere. Although their knowledge base may vary, they all share a common thread — that of the love for archaeology and the friendship of the organization's members. The Loveland Archaeological Society, Inc. is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit, educational organization that was incorporated in 1984 after over 40 years of existence as an informal group in Loveland. The primary purpose of the Loveland Archaeological Society is to promote the study of archaeology by its members as it pertains to Native American cultures in the American West. The individual and collective knowledge of its members is shared within the membership as well as with outreach programs throughout the Community including schools, museums, and libraries.

The organization's educational programs focus on: • The ethical and legal requirements and guidelines related to the collecting of cultural artifacts • Directing attention to the value of accurate record keeping and documentation of field investigations • Protecting and preserving cultural objects, sites, and resources • Promoting and fostering better understanding and cooperation between students and collectors of archaeological material, both professional and avocational, and the academic and cultural community.