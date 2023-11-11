9-year-old pens book about bucket calf

Scarlett Radke, who is 9 years old, told her mom, author and speaker Amanda Radke, that she had a goal to write a book. Amanda told her she would have to wait until she had just the right story to tell. Scarlett said she knew she had the right story unfolding as she cared for her bucket calf, Lucky.

Lucky weighed about 30 pounds when he was born early in the snow on the Nolz Limousin operation in Mitchell, S.D. Scarlett walked into her grandparents’ home and said she saw a calf the size of a pillow and before long, Scarlett and Grandpa Dave Nolz reached an agreement and the little bull calf was riding shotgun back to the Radke’s home. With the help of her mom and brothers, Scarlett cared for Lucky and documented their adventures and the importance of quality care on social media.

Scarlett Davy Radke and Lucky, the subject of Scarlett’s first book. Courtesy photo Scarlett and lucky

“We started making videos to share on social media about the adventures of Scarlett and Lucky and her three rowdy little brothers and the one that really took off that has millions and millions of views is the one where she’s making the bottle, milk is flying everywhere, powder is all over her pants, and I say, ‘Scarlett, you’re getting so dirty,” Radke said.

Scarlett said she responded with, “I’m a cowgirl, that’s how it goes.”

Amanda and the Radke kids, who all played a role in taking the best care of Lucky. Courtesy photo kids-and-lucky

The most famous video, Scarlett said, is one of her feeding Lucky his bottle when he tears the nipple off the half full bottle, sending milk everywhere. Scarlett cried when the surprise occurred, and her little brothers laughed hard enough to turn the mess into a viral video. Not one to cry over spilled milk for long, Scarlett forged on, documenting the care she gave Lucky on social media.

Armed with an outline and a huge stash of colored pencils, Scarlett was all the while hard at work writing and illustrating her first book, Scarlett and Lucky. The illustrations are based on photos and because Lucky appears in every spread, Scarlett said she used a whole pile of black colored pencils and erasers.

By the time the Radkes hosted their Maine Anjou dispersal sale, Scarlett said nearly every family who came to look at cattle also wanted to meet Lucky. He was in many a photo and his social media star continued to rise. The videos also gave Scarlett the opportunity to continue advocating for the agriculture industry.

Scarlett’s illustrations are based on photos that documented the journey of caring for Lucky. Illustration by Scarlett Radke illustration

When it was nearly time for Scarlett’s bucket calf, Lucky, to go to market with the other culls, Scarlett told her mom that Lucky would have to stick around for a book tour. He is a bit famous, after all.

Scarlett and Lucky returned to social media to announce the release of Scarlett and Lucky — and the matching black plush calf — in time for Christmas gifts for cowboy kids like Scarlett and her three younger brothers. She even hosted a contest, giving away a signed copy of the book to the person who guessed Lucky’s current weight, which is a far cry from 30 pounds, now at 424.

Scarlett-cover

Scarlett’s first book is available now for preorder at amandaradke.com.