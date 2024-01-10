90-point rides electrify bull riding fans at NWSS Show

Josh Frost knows what it feels like to win in Denver. The bull rider has had success at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo and is now hoping to add a Professional Bull Riders’ title to his resume. Frost was one of two riders to score 90 points at the Denver Chute-Out on Tuesday night and celebrated in front of the excited crowd. NWSS photo by Ric Andersen

DENVER — Josh Frost was able to capitalize on opportunity at the Denver Chute-Out at the National Western Stock Show on Tuesday night.

As part of the Professional Bull Riders’ Velocity Tour, the event has become a staple for riders hoping to advance their careers. Frost, from Randlett, Utah, has qualified for the PBR World Finals and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. He was one of the first riders to attempt to ride on Tuesday night was offered a second opportunity when the bull that he originally attempted stumbled.

Frost then got on I’m Letig Too owned by Hart Cattle Company and Hale, and scored 90-points. Soon after he rode, Arisson Pereira from Ivate, Brazil, also moved to the top of the leaderboard with a 90-point effort on Renegade, a bull that has multiple owners, Hale, Vella, Ogden and Hart.

The first round of the 2024 competition is complete with these two sharing the victory. There were only 16 qualified rides in round one and all of those riders will be back in the Denver Coliseum for round 2 on Wednesday night. Other riders will advance as well, but the 16 that already have scores have a distinct advantage.

Qualifying for the finals here is based on the highest total scores from rounds 1 and 2. The 15 men with the best scores will advance. Then those scores will be added to all previous results to declare a champion based on three rides.

Third place in the first round was Eric Henrique Domingos from Perola, Brazil who rode on Monday night with 87 Cort McFadden from Novice, Texas is right behind him in fourth with 86.5.

PBR action at the Denver Chute-Out will be completed with round 2 and the finals on Wednesday night beginning at 7 p.m.