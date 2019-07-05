98th Greeley Stampede Championship Round of Rodeo

While numerous other partners were having trouble making successful runs, veteran Team Ropers Clay Smith and Jade Corkill stopped the timers in 6.6 seconds in the short go to win the 98th Greeley Stampede Rodeo in Greeley, Colo.



The 98th annual Greeley Stampede’s championship round of rodeo was held on Wednesday night, July 3, 2019. The big crowd in attendance was treated to a record breaking score of 90 points in the bareback event, a record tying score of 88 points in the saddle bronc event, and a tie for first place in the barrel racing, with one of the winners (Shali Lord) being from the home state of Colorado. The final round was a fitting end to another successful year of Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo at the prestigious Colorado rodeo.

2019 Greeley Stampede Rodeo Results:

Bareback: Pascal Isabelle, 174.5 points on two head, $4,115

Steer Wrestling: Dakota Eldridge, 11.9 seconds on three head, $4,255

Team Roping: Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 17.4 seconds on three head, $3,982 each

Saddle Bronc: Ryder Wright, 172.5 points on two head, $3,212

Tie Down Roping: Caleb Smidt, 17.8 seconds on two head, $6,216

Barrel Racing: (tie) Hallie Hanssen and Shali Lord, 34.77 seconds on two head, $4,846 each

Bull Riding: Tyler Bingham, 90 points on one head, $3,184

All-Around: Steven Dent, $2,963, bareback riding and saddle bronc riding.

Total payoff: $333,349