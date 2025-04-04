A beacon of hope for the nation

The South Dakota legislative session has concluded, and on the agricultural front — we battled many wars for farming and ranching families. Without question, the single most important bill to come out of this session was HB1052, which now outlaws the use of eminent domain for carbon pipelines.

Sponsored by Speaker Pro Tem Rep. Karla Lems, R-Canton, and freshman Sen. Mark Lapka, R-Leola, HB1052 was widely recognized as the PEOPLE’S BILL — the commonsense, reasonable solution that would finally put to rest the tensions building in the state.

At long last, South Dakota citizens can opt into a project like this with good-faith negotiations taking place, and we the people can also say, “No thank you,” without the threat of a taking hanging over our heads.

HB1052 passed by a wide margin — 49-19 in the House and 23-12 in the Senate. And it was quickly signed into law by Gov. Larry Rhoden.

This bill passage sends a message that in South Dakota, we may be open for business, but we are not for sale. The entire nation has been watching this unfold, and it has inspired other states to fight back against these egregious land grabs.

It is with great humility I acknowledge that this was only accomplished with the divine hand of God guiding our path, and the heartbeat of true patriots who have been unyielding in this grueling, four-year fight for liberty.

One of those champions in the fight is Speaker of the House Rep. Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids. He has been tireless in the fight since the very beginning, and upon the passage of HB1052, he penned an open letter to Summit Carbon Solutions, on behalf of the people.

Here is what Speaker Hansen said: “To Summit Carbon Solutions, Your Green New Deal Boondoggle; your lawsuits; your threats; and your intimidation against our people, our counties, and our grassroots commissioners ARE NOT WELCOME HERE. It’s time to stop.

“Take. The. Message. You have caused one of the biggest, if not the biggest, turnovers of incumbent politicians in the history of South Dakota primary elections because many incumbent politicians who voted for SB201 were tossed out of office for their vote. But passing SB201 was all for nothing, because a grassroots army of people rose up to put it on the ballot, and that referred law, RL21, was resoundingly rejected by the people, defeated in 65 of 66 counties.

“They saw through your attempt to mislead the people by claiming that it was a ‘landowner bill of rights’ and saw the truth that it was really an attempt to pave the way for your boondoggle carbon project.

“As a result of the elections, the leadership of the legislature was almost completely filled with opponents to your boondoggle project — including my election as Speaker of the South Dakota House of Representatives.

“Then another election took place, and the Republican Party elected as its chair and officers stalwarts and leaders in the pro-property rights movement.

“All the while, you sued hundreds of South Dakota landowners with condemnation lawsuits in an attempt to take and use their private property against their will. What you did caused immense hardship and stress and financial burden upon many South Dakotans who just wanted to exercise their most basic private property right to tell you ‘No thanks. I’m not interested.’

“But this also gained you nothing because the people stood their ground, your PUC [Public Utilities Commission] permit was denied, and the Supreme Court ruled against your status as a ‘common carrier.’

“And now, all of this has led to HB1052. With its passage, your pressure campaign in South Dakota has been ended. Let it be the final say. No more lawsuits. No more intimidation. No more Green New Deal boondoggle. Enough is enough.

“Sincerely, Jon Hansen — Speaker of the Peoples’ House of Representatives.

“P.S. A note for the landowners — as I told the the people at the end of my debate with another carbon sequestration pipeline company who folded up and left shortly after we publicly debated: to the landowners, to the farmers, and to the families who are affected by this: keep up the fight and keep up the faith. You are absolutely in the right on this issue. Do not ever let yourself be bullied or intimidated by the likes of Summit Carbon Solutions. Know that we’ve got your back. And at the end of this, the landowners are going to prevail, I truly believe that. God bless you.”

South Dakota — we did it. I’ve never been more proud to stand alongside the very best people I’ve ever had the honor of meeting. Thank you for our hard work. This victory is yours.