A busy week for agriculture in Washington

With the Senate Agriculture and Food and Drug Administration Appropriations bill for fiscal year 2024 on the Senate floor and three ag-related groups holding events in Washington, this will be a busy week.

The Senate is scheduled to go into session today at 3 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m. the Senate is scheduled to vote on a motion to invoke cloture on President Biden’s nomination of Tanya Bradsher to be Veterans Affairs deputy secretary. The day and time for a cloture vote on the minibus has not been announced.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has also filed cloture to proceed with the “minibus” of three appropriations bills: the agriculture and FDA bill and the military construction and transportation and housing bills.

Perhaps the most controversial issue on the ag apropos bill will be the provision for funding the Special Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., have pledged to provide enough funding to make sure that all eligible families will be served.

But the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities said, “The Senate is set to consider next week a bill that funds WIC. Disappointingly, it doesn’t include enough funding for WIC to keep providing current food benefits to all eligible applicants. More is needed to ensure no one who is eligible is turned away.”

Last week Murray and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, the ranking member on the Senate Appropriations Committee, submitted the minibus and it was published in the Congressional Record.

The House returns Tuesday, with morning business scheduled at noon, legislative business at 2 p.m. and votes scheduled on items on the suspension calendar at 6:30 p.m.

According to the schedule released by House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., the main item of business scheduled to come to the House floor is the fiscal year 2024 defense appropriations bill beginning Wednesday.

The House Rules Committee has scheduled a business meeting on the defense appropriations bill at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Neither House Rules nor Scalise said anything about the fiscal year House Agriculture and Food and Drug Administration bill that failed to make it out of the Rules Committee before the August recess.

Meanwhile, the National Farmers Union is scheduled to begin its fly-in to Washington today. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Agriculture Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small and other USDA officials are scheduled to speak to the Farmers Union members this morning at USDA.

On Tuesday the Consumer Federation of America holds its annual National Food Policy Conference in Washington. Vilsack and Rachel Levine, the Health and Human Services assistant secretary for health, are scheduled to speak.

Also on Tuesday the International Fresh Produce Association is scheduled to begin its annual Washington conference, which continues through Friday. Agriculture Undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt is scheduled to give the keynote address at the meeting on Wednesday and Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., are scheduled to speak at breakfast on Thursday.▪