A cooking primer

Peggy

2022 June portrait, WYO Writers

Anyone who can read or follow directions in photos, can cook. In particular I am referring to the cookbooks written by Ree Drummond, the Pioneer Woman. Her works are in such contrast to my old cookbooks which only showed photos of the finished product — and I never had anything come close to those perfect food photos, in all of my days of cooking.

With the new era cookbooks, such as from the Pioneer Woman, the photos teach the difference in slice, dice, mince and chop. These lessons can be carried over to recipes without illustrations once you understand the definition.

In dicing, you aim for cutting the food into approximately one-quarter-inch squares. You don’t need to measure, but it is important to try to get them cut uniformly so they will cook at the same rate. Mince is cutting in very small pieces, smaller than dice. Chopping signifies irregular shapes, usually bite-sized pieces, such as potatoes or carrots for a stew.

Measuring spoons come in standard sizes ranging from 1 tablespoon down to one-quarter of a teaspoon. I have a second set of measuring spoons that are just for fun because when the portions are so small it’s difficult to decipher a difference. These spoons are marked dash, pinch and smidgen. These words are often found in old recipes that have been passed down orally or in written form. Metal measuring cup sets usually consist of 1 cup down to one-fourth cup, though I have seen some that start at 2 cups and include a one-eighth cup, often called a coffee measure.

There is an art to getting a meal on the table. It takes planning to have all of the dishes be finished and table-ready at the same time. If you aren’t a cook, think about that skill. Or watch someone as they prepare a meal. When starting a meal countdown, a cook must think through how long each dish will take to finish. If there is prep work, such as cutting up vegetables, that can be done before the cooking starts, or while the longer cooking dishes are cooking. Essentially a cook considers the entire meal and then works backwards on a timeline, deciding what time each concoction should be started. The ideal is to have the rolls come out of the oven just when it’s time to sit down at the table, and so on.

Keeping your workspace clear makes cooking easier and safer. Clean as you go. Dispose of butter wrappers, egg shells and such as soon as you use them. Wipe the counter as you work so it doesn’t get slick and cause you to spill. As you finish with a utensil, such as a measuring cup, put it in the sink or dishwasher.

It’s all a learning process. You will probably use baking soda instead of baking powder in a recipe, but I’ll bet you will only do it once. Mistakes teach lessons. Most of the time the lessons are edible.

Sanders is part of a six-generation Fall River County, South Dakota, farm family. Her residence has been in the county except for college, including a year at the Sorbonne in Paris, France. She is a national award-winning columnist and the author of five photo history books featured at http://www.peggysanders.com .