A cow called Lucky

Audrey Powles

Lucky was a looker some seven calves ago. She had jet black hair, plenty of rib shape and all the right maternal traits. She had a perfect udder and was gentle to be around, the picture of perfection, an envy of cattlemen for miles around. She went out to green pasture her first summer away from her mom, young and full of spirit, a young lady full of grace and charm. It was love at first sight when the handsome bull took her on her first date, he was quite the gentleman because at the salt block he let her have the first taste. They shared a drink of water freshly pumped from the ground, then took a moonlight stroll through the pine trees taking in all the sights and sounds. Her mama had warned her about slick talking bulls, but somehow, she had forgotten all about that now. Their romance was short lived, for a few weeks later came a man on a horse, he took away her beloved man to where she did not know.

The summer turned to fall and the fall to winter. All the while Lucky grew larger and larger. On a cold night about three in the morning, she was reminded of her companion the previous summer. Her first calf was her pride and joy, so much so when the man on the horse came to tag him, her sweet demeanor was changed to one of motherly protection. On her own she raised that calf, kept away the coyotes and showed him how to find the best grass. When summer came, she saw her bull friend again, she made up with him eventually, though she was mad he had missed the calf’s birth. So again, their love flourished with dates to the water tank, by summer’s end she again found herself in the motherly way.

This trend continued for year after year, she’d raise calves on her own until summer again would come. On one dry summer Lucky found a hay seed in her eye, the man on the horse again came and gave her a shot and a patch for her eye. His work was in vain for her eye turned blue, another blemish where once she had been so feminine and true. A year later she broke a tooth and it turned into a hardened lump, she thought the bulls would all hate her, but they still liked the shape of her rump. Every year that passed, Lucky would raise her calves. She knew no other life and loved the attention from all the bulls she had known.

This last winter was a hard one, Lucky didn’t look so swell. Her feet had grown long, and she even had a slight limp in her gate. Her teeth were gone, and her udder only milked on three quarters, ribs were starting to show, and her hip bones stuck out wider than her ears. She had her calf again and raised him as big as all the others. When summer came a new yearling bull was turned out. He was wet behind the ears, but he was big, and he was stout. He was shy but Lucky knew what to do, she took him for a drink at the tank, then proved to him that older women were beautiful lovers. That fall when the vet came to check all the cows, the man on the horse was stunned when he heard there was again a calf growing inside. “Turn her out boys,” he beamed with pride, “this one here is called Lucky, though I don’t really know why.”

That’s all for this week. I hope the fall work of weaning and pregnancy checking finds all you ranchers in a good way. Keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.