A dairy good week: The 20th Colorado Dairy Youth Extravaganza

After a COVID cancellation, the Colorado Dairy Youth Extravaganza was hosted at Weld County’s Island Grove Park on June 13-15. Nearly 70 contestants 160 head representing all seven dairy breeds from five states attended and competed in breed shows and even the new costume contest class.

Participants in the Colorado Dairy Youth Extravaganza.



The event is hosted by Weld County extension and the Weld County 4-H Dairy Advisory Council. Events included clipping workshops, a quiz bowl, ice cream social, Dairy Olympics, dairy judging, a pizza party, and classes for heifers and cows.