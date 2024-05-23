A different kind of oyster

Meinzer

Audrey Powles

Here in cow country, we are a long way away from the ocean. Seafood in Nebraska just isn’t the same as lobster in Maine, crab in Maryland, or oysters caught fresh in the southern states. Sure, we have our fish fry to support the American Legion or the local fire hall, and the walleye that we catch and cook out here is some of the best there is, but let’s face it, Nebraska is the beef state. Cows outnumber people and Cherry County has more cows than any other county in the nation by a long shot. Here in the late spring and early summer, one of the great delicacies of the western world is harvested.

They’ve been called the original sack lunch, calf fries, bull nuggets, but most people know them as Rocky Mountain oysters. If you are still confused as to what I am talking about, they are the byproduct of a surgical procedure to turn a bull into a steer. When the branding pots get fired up and the irons turn that perfect reddish orange glow, that’s just the perfect temperature for a mid-branding snack. On the top of the pot, a few oysters will be placed. They don’t get any fresher than that! As the irons heat, the oysters start to sizzle. You’ll know they are ready when they pop open like a popcorn kernel. If you’re lucky, the man who loaded the branding pickup thought to throw in a little salt and pepper.

Now if eating oysters cooked over a branding fire isn’t your preferred method, they’ll be cleaned, seasoned, battered and fried in hot oil later. Serve them with a side of Tabasco and cocktail sauce and your tongue is likely to beat your brains out trying to get to the plate. They are a versatile food. They work well as an appetizer but can be paired with French fries for a western version of fish and chips.

With school out and summer vacation season quickly approaching, pay attention the next time you see some tourists coming to cow country for the first time. If you are lucky, you’ll see them come into the little country café for lunch. When they ask just what Rocky Mountain oysters are, just tell them they are a cowboy treat. Something that they won’t find anywhere else. Encourage them to order a few, and don’t tell them what part of the bovine anatomy they are from until they have enjoyed every crispy one of them. At this point feel free to instigate chaos. Some folks will see why we westerners enjoy these snack sized treats. Others will act polite, but the look of horror on their face will ensure they take their next trip to Disneyland, and not into cow country. There will be the select few that turn green when learning of their meal’s origin. These folks should sip water outside by themselves for a few minutes while you catch your breath from laughing so hard.

Next time you go out on the town for supper, do yourself a favor and have an oyster or two. I promise you’ll have a ball. That’s all for this time, keep praying for good rains to grow those newly made steers. Keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless!

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.