A few rules for rural living

Peggy

2022 June portrait, WYO Writers

WISIWYG, that’s old computer talk for what you see is what you get. In practical terms that means if you buy property, the road conditions on the day of your purchase should be expected to remain the same. When you get a house or raw piece of land that is accessed via a gravel road that produces dust, don’t expect it to change. With dust you have visibility challenges which means you will need to drive slower when following another vehicle, so you can see. Your auto will be dirty. If your residence is close to the road, dust will filter into the home. Realize this before you sign on the dotted line, and decide if it’s something you can live with. If you buy with the attitude that I’ll make them black top the road once I move in, you will be in for a rude awakening.

Once you leave the county road system and enter your property, you will be responsible for road maintenance, come snow or mud or potholes. Know your soil. If it’s gumbo, you might not be able to get out of your place for a day or more due to severe mud, ditto with snow. You need to be prepared to either hire snow removal (and don’t wait until the first snowfall to find a person to provide the service), or buy your own equipment and learn how to run it. Areas with road districts have their own guidelines for maintaining a road.

The most important word that needs to be drilled into your head is RESPONSIBILITY. You wanted to move out from the city or town where services are provided and residents rarely have to think about them. Suddenly, it’s an entirely different scenario when you live in the country. If the sewer backs up, it’s up to you to hire a company to come and trouble shoot the problem, pump the septic tank or put in a new septic system. It’s the same story with water if you have a private well. It is your problem and your dollars that will be needed to rectify the situation. When good internet or cell phone service is important to you, it is up to you to determine, before you build your house, that what is available will suit your needs. Don’t take anyone else’s word on it.

Become part of the community. Join the fire department, volunteer at the local museum or other worthwhile entity, get involved in a church, and get to know your neighbors. Wave when you meet a vehicle, whether you know the driver or not. It’s the neighborly thing to do and if you have city people come to visit, it will baffle them.

Rural life is not the same as you had just in a different geographical location — it is a new start with opportunities.