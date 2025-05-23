Meinzer

Audrey Powles

As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another. Proverbs 27:17. That verse has stuck with me in recent days. It has gotten me to think about my own character, and the character of those around me. I had to ask myself; do I want to be a file or a fishing weight? Both items are tools, both serve a purpose in their own way, but they are not equal in their value, nor are they equal in their strength. I decided to compare these two items a little more.

A file is made of hardened steel, a blend of iron and other alloys to make it strong. To make a file the steel is heated, molded, hammered and tempered to give it strength and rigidity. When the file is complete, it is harder than iron that hasn’t been through the fire. The teeth of the file can chew through other materials with ease. Shards of iron are removed as the file moves back and forth. The rough edges of the raw material are taken away little by little. The iron is smoothed, polished, and can be sharpened to a fine edge capable of cutting other things. The file makes the other material into a useful tool. Files are made to make other tools better. They help keep an edge on the axe that chops down trees, files smooth away the rough burs after iron is cut so that the burs don’t injure someone. A file is the iron that sharpens iron.

A fishing weight is a tool too, but its manufactured in a different way. When heat is applied to lead, it melts and liquifies. The molten metal is then poured into molds. The lead will cool and solidify, but it will not harden. It is easily bent, manipulated and reshaped for whatever task that it needs to fulfill. The lead fishing weight has the singular purpose of dragging the fishing line down into the water so that the hardened steel hook can catch a fish. The lead weights will wear out quickly as they are constantly being bent and changed in and out.

Both the file and the fishing weight must go through the fire to be made. The difference is the heat of the fire makes the file stronger. It allows it to become a tool that will last for decades. The same fire melts the lead weight at a lower temperature. What’s your point Jade? My point is that I want my character to be like a file, not a fishing weight.

I want my character to be forged in the fire. When challenges come, and hardships come into my life, I want them to harden me so that I am strong. I want to be like the file that makes all the other tools better. I want to be able to bring others back when they get rundown. Like a file, I want to smooth the rough edges, turn raw creation into useful works. I want to be a file that makes those around me better and sharper. I don’t want to be a lead weight that turns to a hot messy puddle that will take the shape of whatever I want to be at the time, only to be misshapen at the next hardship that arises, or whose only purpose is to drag others around me down.

Character is one of those things that take a long time to build. Like a good file, character is forged in fire, made better by hammering and heating, forced to become better. That’s all for this time, will you let the fire harden you, or turn you into a hot mess? Keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.