Gourmeat snack could bring dollars to North Platte

A Danish meat marketer has secured some funding assistance from the city of North Platte, Neb., to establish a “beef chip” plant to make its Gourmeat snacks.

According to the North Platte Telegraph, the North Platte Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee approved $750,000 in funding to help the Danish-based business get a start in North Platte.

The board approved $500,000 in a small business loan at 4.25% interest over 15 years and a $250,000 job creation credit on full-time equivalent employees with a quarterly review. That would be capped at the first 25 employees, said the North Platte Telegraph.

Denmark meat cutter, Stig Rasmussen is already marketing a variety of crispy meat snacks made from chicken and pork.

Stig Rasmussen’s Gourmeat chips may be coming to North Platte. Screen shot via LinkedIn Gourmeat-chips-Stig-Rasmussen

The company proposes creating its crispy beef chips called “Gourmeat chips”, in North Platte, sourcing beef from the Sustainable Beef plant, which is still under construction.

Trey Wasserburger, of TD Angus, and also a partner in Sustainable Beef, said his meat plant will be functioning by 2025, at which time it will process about 1,500 head per day.

Wal-mart has said it plans to buy the beef processed in Sustainable Beef that grades Choice or better.

Wasserburger said if the meat chip plant becomes a reality, it will purchase Select grade beef from Sustainable Beef to produce its chips.

He doesn’t know how much beef the meat chip company would be able to utilize, if it comes to fruition. Wasserburger has had the chance to taste the meat chips, and was impressed. “I’ve tried them. They are great. There is nothing like it on the market. They have great beef flavor, no additives, no preservatives. They are 100 percent beef. No carbs, no sugar, and a serving offers 22 grams of protein,” he said.