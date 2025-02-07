Howdy friends, and welcome to 2025. It seems somewhat surreal that we are already closing in on being one-fourth of the way through this new century. As you may recall 25 years ago there were fears about the unknown havoc that Y2K was going to reap upon the technology of the day. That New Years Day passed, and a new century came in without much trouble nor technology failures at all. It seems we often feel most secure when we can view things from a position allowing a great view. Often but not always.

There was an instance I recall when I was running some steers on a piece of mountain ground near Crawford, Colo. I had a really nice saddle horse, which was very calm and easy going, but I had ridden him down to the point that he needed rest. My brother had a horse called Rastus, a really smooth riding mount though fairly green. Rastus stood 16 hands. He was a big, stout bay whose sire was Bay Priest, a racehorse off the quarter horse track at Riodoso, N.M. Rastus was green but fairly calm though he could get excited rather quickly, a condition I figured I could correct with the application of a good number of wet saddle blankets obtained in real life situations following steers around.

Back then I rode with a set of tapaderos that my uncle had given to me. These tapaderos had medium length tails hanging down maybe 12 inches below the stirrups. Rastus and I had partnered for about two weeks on the job when one day we were making our way through some thick oak brush. My right tapadero got tangled in a limb of oak brush which pulled that stirrup and my leg, spur and all, straight back into the right flank of my new mount. I have always worn spurs with large rowels when riding. My right spur rowel was now firmly embedded in the tender portion of Rastus’s right flank. He was not sure what I wanted but he was positive that he did not like this treatment, and he blew. He made several high jumps. This cleared us quickly from the offending brush. I was able to grab a deep seat and stayed the ride. I can tell you for sure and for certain that I had an excellent view for several jumps. Jumps in which Rastus covered a lot of country, but I cannot to this day, over a half a century later, claim that the great views I enjoyed at the peak of each pitch made me feel more secure. Rastus walked on eggshells for the next half hour and I stayed tight in a deep seat, tense and just waiting for him to blow again. But he never did, and we made it through just fine.

Talking to a relative at a get together he recounted a similar situation riding a colt pushing stock off a mesa in southeast Colorado. When they came off the rim rock and turned downhill it was through some rough terrain covered with brush and large rocks. The colt blew up and they were covering long distances with each buck on a very steep trail. Every buck the colt made with the Earth falling away steeply, they were really catching some serious air height. All he could think of was that he had to make the ride because getting bucked off was not an option. Yes, he had some great views from his vantage point but there was no time to relax and enjoy them. Sixty some years later he does not recall feeling secure because of his great viewing point.

The moral of these stories: sometimes you just need to make the ride and take time to reflect on it later. Not always can we have all the information up front to feel totally secure. But if we continue with courage, we generally make it through, and the same as that green colt, we learn from our wet saddle blankets (experiences).

As everyone moves forward into the New Year, may you do so with the best information you can garner and with courage, enjoy the sights and seek to learn from your wet saddle blankets along the way. Here is wishing everyone a blessed and prosperous 2025.

Now come take a ride with me as we hear about a new boss who should have done better research before he gave his new crew their orders.

Seeing double

We were doing a gather,

In a canyon, cactus choked.

When we drew up to palaver,

Some of the boys built and smoked.

The new boss says, “Ok now,

We’ll run ’em down that draw.”

I looked over where he pointed,

Cholla cactus was all I saw.

Then the boss pointed to Trico,

“You count ’em as they pass the gate.

Hide your horse behind that tree,

Don’t miss any, and don’t be late!”

Now I figured right off,

That this was asking for trouble.

Trico had been horse kicked in the head.

He lived, but was still seeing double.

We spilled them varmints off the ridge,

and the steep banks we made clear.

But them cattle lit out through the cholla,

Like a bunch of skittish deer.

They ran full tilt trough that cactus,

and they didn’t even whine,

but the boys’ batwing chaps,

took on the appearance of an angry porcupine.

Trico was in position,

And by golly he was not late.

Them steers bunched up in a dead run,

And in thick dust they hit the gate.

Trico took to shouting and waving crazy-like,

New boss asks him, “Did we get our plenty?”

“Ya, we gots them jus’ like you planned,

But Boss we, gots way too many!”

We all rode down to the corral,

Boss says sort off the extras before we’re through.

I don’t think Trico ever fessed up,

But in truth we were short by quite a few.