A Like family Christmas tale

We have negotiated our way through 12 months and here we are in December. I have been intrigued by tales of the pioneer Like family. A story comes to mind, which I will recount for you.

Ma Like enjoyed decorating a Christmas tree each year so her sons would take note of suitable prospective trees while out riding. In this particular year it fell to Johnny and Jake to bring in ma’s Christmas tree. They had spotted a good one on top of Black Mesa. A finger of Black mesa ran right above the homestead on Middle Water but the access road ran south and used the Middle Water drainage to access the mesa more gradually.

Ma told Jake and Johnny it was time to bring her a Christmas tree, so Johnny saddled a bronc to ride, and Jake hitched two broncs to the buckboard to haul the tree back to the house. The Likes never rode a horse that they considered broke because they were too valuable and could be sold, so any riding or work with horses was done on never before ridden broncs and was considered an opportunity to give new horses some work and training. It took Johnny and Jake awhile to get the broncs to listen and go the direction they wanted but soon they had them going in the general direction they wanted so they headed up the road toward their desired tree. Once they found the tree, chopped it, and loaded it they tied the tree to the brake handle to ensure that if it bounced out they would not lose it. The road was just a rough two track trail with plenty of rocks that had not been thrown out of the tracks.

About this time with boys being boys, Johnny says to Jake, “This road goes the long way. You know the house is straight down this finger of the mesa and off the ridge. Last one back to the house is a rotten egg.” The challenge had been thrown and Jake was not about to be left behind so off they went, straight toward the house.

The only problems not considered were the facts that they were on broncs, not gentle trained horses, and that the mesa and place where they had to get off the ridge and across Middle Water Creek was very rough and strewn with volcanic rocks from about fist size to the size of a good-sized sofa. Those were small details. Off they went! Johnny hit his mounts with spurs and a loud holler. And the rodeo was on. Bucking and bawling they lit out in whatever direction the bronc decided to buck. And Jake popped the reins on the backs of his team and cracked his whip. Off his team went kicking and bucking in the traces. Pretty quickly they had the whole rodeo headed to the north toward the house at a bucking, bawling run. Pieces of rock, cactus, leather tack and wagon parts were flying everywhere across the finger of Black Mesa, over the edge, down across the creek, and up across the flat to the house.

When they came up to the yard, Jake was standing in the driver’s box of the buckboard with the seat still intact over the front running gears and wheels which was all that remained of the buckboard. Luckily ma’s tree was still tied to the brake handle connected to the front axle. Johnny arrived on his bronc without his saddlebags, nor his hat, and the bridle was hanging around the horse’s neck with both reins broken off short. Ma was not happy. Once the boys had the tree set up in the corner where ma had planned, she sent both boys back along their trail to gather every bit of the buckboard and their busted tack and made them rebuild every bit of it.

Christmas and holiday traditions are great but I do not suggest you adopt this one.

Meanwhile back at the ranch this time of year is spent catching up on projects needing done. We have been rebuilding fence and getting ready for calving season and the beginning of another yearly ranching cycle as well as spending time with family. Come take a Christmas Eve ride with Santa

Santa Rode a Buckskin

Santa rode a buckskin,

On that particular Christmas Eve.

Large pack behind the saddle,

Down the trail they did weave.

Found every door unlocked,

That’s good I’m here to shout.

For he was much to large,

To use the chimney route.

He had dollies and toy soldiers,

Toy trucks and train set.

He could fill any child’s wish list,

And mom and dad’s I’ll bet.

His horse wore a bridle,

Was an awful pretty sight,

With silver bells and hearts,

A lamp that was so bright.

He could jump from house to house,

And way up in the sky.

You might say old buck,

Could really up and fly.

Santa had a special watch,

To slow down time ya’ know.

So he could visit every house,

Before rooster could morning crow.

Old buck had bells that jingled,

Chocolate mane and tail for fun.

Eyes that sparkled red hots,

hooves of sugary cinnamon.

Santa was a cowboy,

Dressed in full cowboy gear.

He’d leave gifts, mount up and holler,

Merry Christmas to all, See you all again next year!