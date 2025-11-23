Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

It’s great that we have a day to give thanks because I don’t think it’s something many of us, myself included, don’t always to do this regularly.

It’s so easy to get caught up in complaining about our lives rather than celebrating.

I have a lot to be thankful for especially my family who have supported me all of my life even when I’ve made some questionable decisions.

Last Thanksgiving was tough because my mother had passed away but this year I’m blessed that my father is still with us. He celebrated his 90th birthday on St. Patrick’s Day and is in a nursing home in Cavalier, N.D.

I’m thankful that I’m healthy and that I am able to go to the gym several days a week to exercise. At my age, and I’m not saying how old I am, some people are not able exercise.

I’m lucky to have a job and that the people that I work with are kind, helpful and generous with their talents. No, I’m not sucking up, just telling it like it is.

Looking at conditions around the world, I’m fortunate that I live in the “land of the free and the home of the brave.” People who think they are living in the death of democracy should move somewhere like China or the Middle East.

I am grateful to have a roof over my head, food to eat, clothes on my back and shoes on my feet because a lot of people in this world are homeless and hungry.

Along with everything I am grateful for, I would like to impart some wisdom. Those of you who have followed my editor’s notes over the years know that I graduated with a degree in political science and am a political animal. That being said, I will not be discussing politics on Thanksgiving and would caution everyone else to do likewise.

I’ve read a lot of Facebook posts and newspaper stories and op-eds about people who have cut off communications with and disowned family and friends who don’t agree with their politics. This is stupid and I hope those who have created these rifts will mend these fences over the holidays.

You don’t have to change your political views, you just need to respect that not everyone has the same views as you do.

I wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving. Enjoy time with family and friends and be grateful.