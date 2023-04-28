A new way to experience the Xtreme Bulls event

New to the 2023 Greeley Stampede, you can be close up to the rodeo action at the Xtreme Bulls Tailgate Party June 22 presented by Bank of Colorado. This new experience brings guests onto the arena floor to watch the event in a standing room area complete with exclusive tailgating truck bar, Breckenridge Brewery sampling tent, bar tables, trucks and bleachers. The new Tailgate Party experience, which is only $50, includes Xtreme Bulls floor access ticket as well as one free drink in the party zone.

“This is a completely new experience for our guests to enjoy one of our most popular rodeo events,” commented Shawn Mills, Greeley Stampede rodeo chairman. “Being this close to the bulls and the contestants is a thrilling viewpoint that puts you right in the action.”

Get your tickets before they’re gone. Space is limited to the Xtreme Bulls Tailgate Party zone. Passes to the tailgate area are available now at greeleystampede.org/p/xtremebulls .

Guests will be allowed onto the arena floor to the Tailgate Party zone, which will be located behind the rodeo turn-back and safety fence, after signing a waiver. Personal vehicles will not be allowed in the tailgate zone. Amenities in the tailgate zone are weather dependent.

Questions regarding tickets to the Xtreme Bulls Tailgate Party can be sent to katie@greeleystampede.org .

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for arena events are available online at greeleystampede.org. All arena event ticket prices increase June 15, so buy early to save.

Don’t get scammed. Watch for third party sites and unauthorized ticket sales. When buying your tickets, be sure to go to greeleystampede.org to ensure you are getting the best price and legitimate tickets. Tickets purchased from third party sites will not only be overpriced, they will not get you into the event you are hoping to enjoy.

All arena events at the 2023 Greeley Stampede will have a clear bag policy in place. Learn more about the clear bag policy by visiting greeleystampede.org/p/clear-bag-policy .