A particularly Pueblo project

Along with a book, they'll receive frozen, diced Pueblo Chiles, Pueblo Chile seeds and planting supplies, and corresponding student lessons. Courtesy photo

Free program brings flavor and story of Pueblo chiles to Colorado classrooms

PUEBLO, Colo. — Students from all parts of the Centennial State will learn about the famous Pueblo pepper. The newly published children’s book, Seed, Sprout, Spice! All About Pueblo Chiles, is sent out to participating elementary teachers through the Colorado Agriculture in the Classroom Literacy Project. Along with a book, they’ll receive frozen, diced Pueblo Chiles, Pueblo Chile seeds and planting supplies, and corresponding student lessons. Local Pueblo farmers are providing the chiles for the tasting experience.

The Literacy Project is a way to bring agriculture into the classroom, while reinforcing reading comprehension and other academic standards. A new topic and book, featuring true-life Colorado agriculture stores are chosen each year. This is a free program for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade classes.

“We typically get an influx of sign-ups right after the winter break,” said Jennifer Scharpe, executive director for Colorado Agriculture in the Classroom. “We feel confident that we could reach 1,000 classes and more than 22,000 students with this program this year.”

Currently, over 700 classes have signed up to participate, which is the maximum amount grant funding supports. This is 200 more classes than last year and about 55 percent of this year’s classes are new participants. The classes that signed up represent 135 schools in 40 Colorado counties.

Due to the early demand, organizers are going to start wait-listing classes and will have to turn them away if they are not able to secure an additional $15,600, which is about $52 per class, in funding. The Literacy Project is often a gateway for teachers to then start using other resources from Agriculture in the Classroom, which incorporates food and natural resources topics into curriculum.

Seed, Sprout, Spice! All About Pueblo Chiles was written by Rachel Allnutt, illustrated by

Sierra Linke, and published by Knecht Media LLC. The book was made possible by support from Colorado Agriculture in the Classroom, the Pueblo Chile Growers Association, the Pueblo Food Project, and the USDA, through the Specialty Crop Block Grant program administrated by the Colorado Department of Agriculture. It was locally printed in Pueblo at Schuster’s Printing.

For more information and to sign up, visit: https://colorado.agclassroom.org/teaching/literacy/ .