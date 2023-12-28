A potshot at the press — from the guv’s mansion

It could have been any noisy animal-rights activist from the political fringe, publicly denouncing someone who dares to disagree with the controversial introduction of wolves into Colorado.

Only, this particular animal-rights activist happens to be Colorado’s official first gentleman, Marlon Reis, spouse to Gov. Jared Polis. And the target of his vituperation is respected journalist Rachel Gabel, who is widely read in Colorado’s agricultural world and whose column appears weekly in The Gazette and Colorado Politics.

Reis doesn’t just differ with Gabel in a lengthy thread of Facebook comments he posted over Christmas weekend. He repeatedly, personally attacks her abilities and standing as a journalist and urges the public to “never trust anything Rachel Gabel writes.”

Which reminds us a bit of our immediate past president bullying the news media and duking it out with the White House Press Corps.

It also makes us wonder whether our politically astute governor winced while reading Reis peevishly accuse Gabel of seeking, “not to report the truth, but to inspire fear.” Or, where Reis pettily huffed in the same post, “I’ll never understand how she got hired as a journalist.”

For the record, Gabel, who is also a rancher, “got hired as a journalist” because she has in-depth knowledge of agriculture, wildlife, natural resources and rural Colorado life, and she has extensive experience covering those and related areas. She renders it all in a clear and compelling voice. In addition to writing her column, she also serves as assistant editor of the rural- and ag-themed news outlet, The Fence Post magazine. And that’s when she’s not rescuing calves in the middle of the night during a blizzard on Colorado’s eastern plains.

In other words, Gabel knows her stuff.

What evidently tripped Reis’ trigger — drawing his wrath and his accusation of “shoddy journalism” — is Gabel’s reporting that two Oregon-born wolves just released the other day in Colorado hail from a pack known to have killed livestock. He nitpicks at her presentation — without ever refuting her point.

This isn’t the first time Reis’ role as animal-rights point man splashed back on the Polis administration. His friend and fellow activist Ellen Kessler was appointed to the state veterinary board and infuriated livestock producers with her antics and derogatory remarks. She called ranchers “lazy” and “nasty,” responding to a Facebook post by Reis, and resigned under fire days later.

Born-and-bred Boulderite Polis already is about as popular as a hail storm among the state’s farmers and ranchers. The last thing the rumored presidential hopeful needs is to widen the gap between himself and rural Colorado. Or to drive a wedge between himself and the press.

Reis can come across as knowledgable and articulate even if his views on wildlife tend to be outlandish. (Not all wolves kill livestock, he insists in one post. “Each wolf is an individual. How would you like to be judged by the behavior of your parents?”) He ought to train his sights on his disagreements over policy — rather than disparaging the press and public.

Consider his snippy rejoinder to a critic who warns in the same Facebook thread that wolf reintroduction “will do a lot of damage.”

“You’re incorrect, but there’s no crime in being wrong,” he smirks. “I hope you can find something positive to help you get over this hump, especially during the holidays.”

The first gentleman is entitled to his views on animal rights. But his snark is unbecoming of his title even if the post is only ceremonial. It sure doesn’t help the governor’s public image.

And as for his critique of Gabel’s journalism — Reis is out of his league.

This editorial was published by The Gazette editorial board and appeared in the Denver Gazette, Colorado Springs Gazette and Colorado Politics on Dec. 26, 2023.