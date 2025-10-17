A riddle and a puzzle

Here is a riddle for which I have no answer, perhaps readers will know.

If you see a beautiful photograph of the sun and do not recognize any of the landmarks or landscape shown, can you tell if it is a sunrise versus a sunset?

Another puzzle I wonder about is how do animals tell time. We’ve seen the videos or had real life experiences where a dog goes out to meet the school bus at the end of school day. How do they know it’s time, even before they see the bus coming?

We have an honest-to-goodness rescue cat, saved after her mother abandoned her. The kitten was just over a week old as her eyes were open. My husband saw her outside of a farm building, crying her heart out as he passed by in a tractor. Twenty minutes later when he came back by, the kitten was still there, meowing. He brought the kitten in to me. Just a little ball of fur to which we fed kitten replacer with eye droppers, graduated to kitten bottles, then lapping from a bowl. Her personality was evident in the first few weeks. She attacked, biting and clawing, practicing her innate hunting skills and we were the prey. She was so determined that she reminded my husband of a weed eater or whacker, thus she got the name Whacker. She’s an indoor/outdoor cat on a farm so we had her fixed as soon as she was old enough.

Whacker has her timeline and it doesn’t vary by much. She mostly sleeps, and at noon she rallies, eats, and goes outside until someone comes in, then she retreats to sleep some more. When she is serious about her nap, she goes under my bed. Less serious, she is on my bed, my desk where I write, on top of the treadle sewing machine which is in front of a window, or she sleeps on an end table in the living room. About 5:30 in the evening, she gets up, stretches (does her “catisthenics”), and goes outside. At 7, she jumps in a lawn chair on the deck, peers into the room, and lets us know she wants in to eat, and maybe have a small bit of ice cream. Then she’s back outside until around 9. She comes to the bedroom window and meows to come in. She eats and goes back out. At 9:30 she’s back at the window meowing, and she’s ready to come in to sleep for the night.

Her nights are her least scheduled. Last night she slept until 4 a.m. then wanted out. Some nights she only stays in a couple of hours. Other nights, she disappears under a bed to sleep the rest of the night and well into the morning. Mornings are always a surprise as to where she might be.

Soon we will have a time change and we’ll see how she adjusts when it gets dark by 5 p.m. We will be ready to adjust our timelines accordingly.

