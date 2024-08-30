A state of confusion

“The weather is almost always something other than normal.” Andy Rooney

I guess I’m what the looney left calls a “climate denier” as I don’t believe in man-made climate change. As such I’m always looking for data that will help me prove my point so I was elated to receive from my buddy Darol a map of the “all time” statewide high temperature readings for every state. It was made by Chris Martz using data from NOAA, which is short for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Although the map said it was for “all-time” the earliest statewide high temperature reading I found was for Montana in 1893, when it reached 117 degrees 131 years ago.

If you divide the 131 years that we have data for by the number of states that tells us how often a state should have reached their highest temperature, which turns out to be every 2.62 years. That means in the first 24 years of the 21st century nine states should have set new records for their “all time” high temperature.

We’re told over and over again that we’re experiencing the hottest temperatures ever recorded so guess how many states experienced their highest temperature on record in the 21st century? It wasn’t nine, in fact it was far less. Only three states reached their highest temperature, Washington in 2021, Colorado in 2019 and South Carolina in 2012. That’s it. Does that sound like global warming to you? I didn’t think so.

A quick survey of the map indicates that many of the states had their highest temperature ever recorded during the “dirty thirties” when there were far fewer cars on the road than there are now. So fossil fuel burning cars must not be the culprit. Right? The year 1936 seems to be the most prevalent year in which states had their highest temperatures and in that year there were only 128,053,180 people in the U.S., far fewer than the roughly 340 million in the country today. If man is capable of changing the weather wouldn’t you think that temperatures would be much higher when the population is almost tripled? But that’s clearly not the case.

My home state, California, achieved its highest temperature ever in Death Valley in 1913, which is also the national record. The highest temperature ever recorded anyplace on earth was in Libya way back in 1922 when it reached 136 degrees. One would think that if cow farts caused the global temperature to change wouldn’t you expect a higher temperature in Texas which has many more cattle than Libya ever did. But the highest temperature ever recorded in Texas was 120 degrees back in 1936. So cows must not be the culprit.

Hmmm… somehow the theory of man-made global warming is falling apart.

The most dramatic temperature swing ever recorded in America happened one day in January in 1943, when South Dakota went from minus four degrees to 45 degrees in two minutes. That’s a 49 degree change in 120 seconds. South Dakota also has the distinction of being the state with the coldest day in February, 1936, at minus 58. Five months later in July they had their hottest day on record at 120 degrees.

Now, that’s climate change.

Yet no one back then was insisting we all drive electric cars and have solar panels on their roof. If the climate change fanatics did a little research they’d find that most of America’s weird weather happened in the distant past, yet no one back then was altering their entire lifestyle because of it.

But I’m not finished debunking the theory of man-made climate change. The world’s greatest rainfall total occurred in 1966 when nearly 72 inches of rain fell in one 24 hour period. The five deadliest tornadoes in American history all occurred between 1840 and 1936. People may claim that we’re having more cyclones, tornadoes, hail and earthquakes due to man-made climate change but the facts don’t support them. The fact is that our climate is caused more by the shift of continents, solar activity and something called Milankovich Cycles (whatever that is) than it does the fact that our Climate Czar John Kerry, has a carbon footprint bigger than Sasquatch with his six houses, 12 cars, two yachts and private jet.



