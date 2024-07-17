A strong bond: Gage Graves and Lambo at the El Paso County Fair

When Gage Graves, who is now 11 years old, moved with his family to the Yoder, Colo., area they were all hoping to build upon his existing love of horses with more animals that would be made possible through their purchase of a 40-acre hobby farm. Gage had experienced some wins through hippotherapy as he navigated the daily challenges of autism. He was nonverbal at the time, but the move to the country was the beginning of some big changes.

Gage Graves with his market lambs that he showed at the El Paso County Fair. Photo by Tonya Perdue IMG_7642

Once settled, he thrived at BOCES East school in Calhan with the stability of learning with the same teacher in the same room and his communication skills increased significantly. The family began purchasing animals to add to the therapy horse and as they did, Gage would learn the words associated with that animal and play a role in its care.

His mom, Tonya Perdue, considered allowing him to join 4-H in El Paso County, but it seemed like a big commitment and filled with new challenges. When they made the leap, Gage decided to show market lambs. Local breeders at Purple Mountain Livestock, John and Melissa Durham and daughter, Jolene, were able to raise and select two lambs, twins, who were best suited for Gage. Jolene went above and beyond, investing extra time in the pair to halter break them to ensure the best possible experience for Gage. Perdue said they were loving and gentle and allowed Gage ample time to “love on them.”

Many neighbors and friends in the community watched Gage work with his lambs through the photos his mom, Tonya, posted to social media. Photo by Tonya Perdue 123_1

LEARNING AND OVERCOMING OBSTACLES

Gage and his parents, including dad Robert, established a daily care routine of feeding, watering, and walking the lambs, Lambo and Shep. This opened the door to a number of new experiences that turned into victories.

Over stimulation and loud noises are a common trigger for Gage, so vacuums and the livestock blower used on his lambs were frightening. Gage overcame this sensitivity and was able to wash and blow dry his lambs, in addition to playing a major role in their daily care.

Overcoming the noise of the livestock blower was a win for Gage. Photo by Tonya Perdue IMG_7641

Carrie Barrett, whose daughter, Addison, is also in the Ramblin Wranglers 4-H Club, said she has been following along with Gage’s project by watching Tonya’s copious Facebook photos.

“There’s so many photos of him working with them, you can tell he was doing a lot of the work,” she said. “And then when I saw the photo of him in the show ring with his teddy and his ear muffs, I had tears in my eyes.”

Barrett posted the image, taken by Flying M Photography’s Riley Hoyle, with a caption that read: “This is what 4H does for kids! … This is the true heart of 4H and the real importance of County Fair.”

Gage, his teddy, and his noise-cancelling headphones showing his lamb, Lambo, with a bit of support from Carly Carneal. Photo by Riley Hoyle, Flying M Photography sheep-445

HUGE WIN

Barrett has judged various county fair horse shows and said she has noticed dwindling numbers in other counties and has seen special needs children excluded from finding success in the program. That, she said, is not the case for Gage and said his third-place class placing was a win celebrated by all who had a role in the success and those who were cheering him along.

The Ramblin Wranglers leader Lori Carneal helped Gage and his family along the way, a journey that Tonya said was overwhelming at times. Her daughter, Carly, who is 15 years old was Gage’s ring help on show day. Due to some paperwork errors, Carly had market animals at home that she was unable to show at the fair. That didn’t stop her from showing up to help Gage, though.

Carly was a calm and steady support for Gage. Photo by Flying M Photography sheep-101

“It was a wonderful community effort, and everything came together,” Barrett said. “That’s what 4-H kids do. Carly couldn’t show her own animals, but she was there to help Gage.”