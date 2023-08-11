A sweet combo

Mutton busters pose with the rodeo clown and Kool-Aid Man at the 2022 Oregon Trail Rodeo. Courtesy photo

Rodeo-RFP-081423

Hastings pro rodeo, Kool-Aid Days share same weekend, same location

Hastings, Neb. — Two Nebraska traditions come together the weekend of Aug. 18-20 in Hastings.

Rodeo and a sweet drink born in Nebraska are the center of attention at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings.

The Oregon Trail PRCA Rodeo is nightly, Aug. 18-20, and the Kool-Aid Days celebration takes place the same three days.

It’s a great partnership between the two events, said Scott Hinrichs, president of the rodeo committee.

“We love sharing our fans with them, and making new rodeo fans from Kool-Aid Days fans,” he said.

The rodeo, in its 32nd year, includes bronc riding, roping, barrel racing, bull riding, and everyone’s favorite, the mutton busting.

Mutton busters pose with the rodeo clown and Kool-Aid Man at the 2022 Oregon Trail Rodeo. Courtesy photo Rodeo-RFP-081423

“Rodeo is a patriotic event, with lots of pageantry and tradition,” Hinrichs said. “People love the atmosphere of pro rodeo and what it stands for.

“With Kool-Aid Days during the day and the rodeo in the evening, there’s plenty of fun things for people to do while they’re in Hastings.”

Kool-Aid Days boasts the world’s largest Kool-Aid stand with 25 flavors to celebrate Kool-Aid Days’ 25th anniversary. Refillable cups are for sale and fans can drink as many varieties as they want.

“Kool-Aid Days is about the community, the kids, about having fun and bringing people together, to enjoy themselves,” said Beau Huffman, media specialist with Kool-Aid Days.

There is no admittance fee for Kool-Aid Days, and Huffman pointed out that fans can come and go all day long.

“You can come a few hours, then in the heat of the day, go home, then come back out,” he said.

New this year to Kool-Aid Days is a putting contest, car show, and flying disk golf tournament.

A large fireworks display, sponsored by the rodeo and Kool-Aid Days, follows the Saturday night rodeo.

Kool-Aid Man stands with pro rodeo cowboys at the 2022 Oregon Trail Rodeo. The rodeo and Kool-Aid Days are held at the same location on the same weekend in Hastings. Courtesy photo Rodeo-RFP-081423-1

A free barbecue for attendees is Friday, Aug. 18 from 5:30-7 p.m. The Kool-Aid Days parade is Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. through downtown Hastings.

The Oregon Trail Rodeo takes place Aug. 18-20 at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings. Nightly shows are at 7 p.m. Aug. 18-19 and at 6 p.m. on Aug. 20.

General admission tickets are $10 for children ages 6-12 and $15 for adults. Reserved seating is $20, and stadium seating is $25.

Tickets can be purchased online at AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com, at the Adams County Fair office, and at the gate.

For more information, visit the website or call (402) 462-3247.