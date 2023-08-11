A sweet combo
Hastings pro rodeo, Kool-Aid Days share same weekend, same location
Hastings, Neb. — Two Nebraska traditions come together the weekend of Aug. 18-20 in Hastings.
Rodeo and a sweet drink born in Nebraska are the center of attention at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings.
The Oregon Trail PRCA Rodeo is nightly, Aug. 18-20, and the Kool-Aid Days celebration takes place the same three days.
It’s a great partnership between the two events, said Scott Hinrichs, president of the rodeo committee.
“We love sharing our fans with them, and making new rodeo fans from Kool-Aid Days fans,” he said.
The rodeo, in its 32nd year, includes bronc riding, roping, barrel racing, bull riding, and everyone’s favorite, the mutton busting.
“Rodeo is a patriotic event, with lots of pageantry and tradition,” Hinrichs said. “People love the atmosphere of pro rodeo and what it stands for.
“With Kool-Aid Days during the day and the rodeo in the evening, there’s plenty of fun things for people to do while they’re in Hastings.”
Kool-Aid Days boasts the world’s largest Kool-Aid stand with 25 flavors to celebrate Kool-Aid Days’ 25th anniversary. Refillable cups are for sale and fans can drink as many varieties as they want.
“Kool-Aid Days is about the community, the kids, about having fun and bringing people together, to enjoy themselves,” said Beau Huffman, media specialist with Kool-Aid Days.
There is no admittance fee for Kool-Aid Days, and Huffman pointed out that fans can come and go all day long.
“You can come a few hours, then in the heat of the day, go home, then come back out,” he said.
New this year to Kool-Aid Days is a putting contest, car show, and flying disk golf tournament.
A large fireworks display, sponsored by the rodeo and Kool-Aid Days, follows the Saturday night rodeo.
A free barbecue for attendees is Friday, Aug. 18 from 5:30-7 p.m. The Kool-Aid Days parade is Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. through downtown Hastings.
The Oregon Trail Rodeo takes place Aug. 18-20 at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings. Nightly shows are at 7 p.m. Aug. 18-19 and at 6 p.m. on Aug. 20.
General admission tickets are $10 for children ages 6-12 and $15 for adults. Reserved seating is $20, and stadium seating is $25.
Tickets can be purchased online at AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com, at the Adams County Fair office, and at the gate.
For more information, visit the website or call (402) 462-3247.