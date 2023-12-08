A taste of vengeance for Thanksgiving

During this year’s Thanksgiving dinner, the people of Colorado ate a full meal of cow pies while Gov. Jared Polis enjoyed the sweet taste of vengeance.

On election day in November, Colorado voters in their wisdom, handily rejected Proposition HH, which would have misused your hard-earned TABOR refunds and ended TABOR as we know it. Proposition HH was initiated by Gov. Polis and the Democratic controlled state legislature. They thought they knew better about what was good for you and your money.

Colorado voters responded loud and clear. Proposition HH was defeated by approximately 20 percentage points. Only 39% of the voters supported this ill-conceived idea.

Two days later, an angry governor called a special legislative session at the cost of $50,000 per day. Gov. Polis and the Democrats in the state legislature enacted Proposition HH. Although property owners need tax relief, voters want their TABOR refunds.

Instead of giving the people of Colorado all their TABOR refunds, the governor and the Democrats decided to take an additional $52 of your money to fund ineffective social programs. The Democrats were soundly rejected at the ballot, but they overturned the will of the voters during the special legislative session. They need to be stopped.

The governor’s math does not add up. He claims to have saved you $500 from a $1,000 increase. That may be true for billionaires like him, but for a homeowner with a $340,000 home, we will save $17 — hardly a deep savings.

Here are the facts. Local governments can already reduce your property taxes. Many counties have already reduced property taxes before the Democratic controlled state legislature and Gov. Polis weighed in where they had no skin in the game. The state does not spend one dime of property tax revenue. Local governments do. Local governments and special districts determine property tax rates based on the needs of residents. States do not understand our needs.

So why did Gov. Polis call a special session when the state has no benefit from property taxes? To seek revenge on local governments who opposed his arrogant power grab with Proposition HH. This vengeful poke in the eye limits local control. Local governments better understand the needs of residents than big bad Denver and Boulder.

Vengeance is no way to govern. During this holiday season, let’s toast the voters of Colorado for wisely defeating Proposition HH. Let’s also focus on restoring local control in 2024.