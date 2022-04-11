 A&B Cattle 32nd Annual Bull Sale | TheFencePost.com
A&B Cattle 32nd Annual Bull Sale

News News |

TFP Rep: Jake Stamant

Date of Sale: 04/07/2022

Location: Bassett, Neb.

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Adam Sawyer on the block makes comments on the cattle as the sale starts.

Averages

34 Fall Bulls $7,088.24

124 Yearling Bulls $6818.55

10 Elite Heifers $10,800.00

40 Commercial Heifers $1437.50

FALL BULLS

LOT 153 A & B No Doubt 0627, $12,500, Fabius Creek Angus, Bloomfield, IA

LOT 147 A & B No Doubt 0613, $11,500, Doug Shepperd, Mills, NE

LOT 134 A & B Inertia 0526B JAS, $10,000, Twin Creek Ranch, Bassett NE

LOT 148 A & B Playbook 0614, $10,000, Rothleutner Family Limited Partnership

YEARLING BULLS

LOT 32 A & B Commodore 1040, $25,000, Fabius Creek Angus, Bloomfield, IA

LOT 10 A & B Ashland 1026, $17,000, Larry and Donita Boska, Spencer, NE

LOT 59 A & B Growth Fund 1376, $12,500, Cover Ranches, LLC Ashby, NE

LOT 54 A & B Growth Fund 1230 CLW, $12,000, Cover Ranches, LLC Ashby, NE

LOT 84 A & B Gold Rush 1095, $12,000, John Angus Farms, Miller, NE

LOT 50 Growth Fund 1110 AJS, $11,500, Kevin Reilly, St. Paul, NE

LOT 8 A & B Tahoe 1080, $10,500, Larry and Donita Boska, Spencer NE

LOT 94 A & B Ferguson 1221, $10,500, Jim Heath, Cody, NE

LOT 27 A & B Ashland 1288, $10,500, Kevin Reilly, St. Paul, NE

LOT 103 A & B Exclusive 1533, $10,000, Spencer Keefe, Comstock, NE

LOT 1 A & B Tahoe 1008, $10,000, Jeremy Wagner

ELITE HEIFERS

LOT 179 A & B Queen 1035, $25,000, Dixie Valley Angus, Molinos, CA

LOT 177 A & B Lucy 1010, $20,000, Bob Mcconville, Indianola, NE

LOT 175 A & B Mayflower 1003, $18,000, Express Ranches, Yukon, OK

Comments

A&B Cattle 32nd Annual Bull Sale brought an extremely windy sale day but that didn’t hinder the excitement for the high quality offering of bulls and females for the Sawyer family.

With the north wind howling folks still made their way through the pens to see the cattle.

[placeholder]

