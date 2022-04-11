TFP Rep: Jake Stamant

Date of Sale: 04/07/2022

Location: Bassett, Neb.

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Adam Sawyer on the block makes comments on the cattle as the sale starts.



Averages

34 Fall Bulls $7,088.24

124 Yearling Bulls $6818.55

10 Elite Heifers $10,800.00

40 Commercial Heifers $1437.50

FALL BULLS

LOT 153 A & B No Doubt 0627, $12,500, Fabius Creek Angus, Bloomfield, IA

LOT 147 A & B No Doubt 0613, $11,500, Doug Shepperd, Mills, NE

LOT 134 A & B Inertia 0526B JAS, $10,000, Twin Creek Ranch, Bassett NE

LOT 148 A & B Playbook 0614, $10,000, Rothleutner Family Limited Partnership

YEARLING BULLS

LOT 32 A & B Commodore 1040, $25,000, Fabius Creek Angus, Bloomfield, IA

LOT 10 A & B Ashland 1026, $17,000, Larry and Donita Boska, Spencer, NE

LOT 59 A & B Growth Fund 1376, $12,500, Cover Ranches, LLC Ashby, NE

LOT 54 A & B Growth Fund 1230 CLW, $12,000, Cover Ranches, LLC Ashby, NE

LOT 84 A & B Gold Rush 1095, $12,000, John Angus Farms, Miller, NE

LOT 50 Growth Fund 1110 AJS, $11,500, Kevin Reilly, St. Paul, NE

LOT 8 A & B Tahoe 1080, $10,500, Larry and Donita Boska, Spencer NE

LOT 94 A & B Ferguson 1221, $10,500, Jim Heath, Cody, NE

LOT 27 A & B Ashland 1288, $10,500, Kevin Reilly, St. Paul, NE

LOT 103 A & B Exclusive 1533, $10,000, Spencer Keefe, Comstock, NE

LOT 1 A & B Tahoe 1008, $10,000, Jeremy Wagner

ELITE HEIFERS

LOT 179 A & B Queen 1035, $25,000, Dixie Valley Angus, Molinos, CA

LOT 177 A & B Lucy 1010, $20,000, Bob Mcconville, Indianola, NE

LOT 175 A & B Mayflower 1003, $18,000, Express Ranches, Yukon, OK

Comments

A&B Cattle 32nd Annual Bull Sale brought an extremely windy sale day but that didn’t hinder the excitement for the high quality offering of bulls and females for the Sawyer family.