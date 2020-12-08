ACA announces 2021 National Ag Day Essay Contest theme

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — In preparation for National Ag Day 2021 on March 23, the Agriculture Council of America is hosting an essay contest. The theme for this year is Food Brings Everyone to the Table.

This essay contest is divided into two categories of competition: written essay and video essay. Both are national competitions. Both winners will receive $1,000.

The contest is open to students currently enrolled in grades 9 through 12. Contestants must be a U.S. citizen and attending school in the U.S. Contestants must meet all requirements to compete. The deadline for submitting entries in the essay contest is Jan. 31, 2021.

The complete list of rules and regulations for this contest may be found online: https://www.agday.org/essay-contest.

National Ag Day is organized by the Agriculture Council of America. ACA is a nonprofit organization composed of leaders in the agricultural, food and fiber community, dedicating its efforts to increasing the public’s awareness of agriculture’s role in modern society.

The National Ag Day program encourages every American to:

Understand how food and fiber products are produced

Appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products

Value the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy

Acknowledge and consider career opportunities in the agriculture, food and fiber industry

Visit http://www.agday.org for more information on contest rules and entry forms and for information on National Ag Day 2021.