Account of White House competition listening session released

National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said, “We need a farm bill that prioritizes fair and competitive markets. Today’s meeting shows the continued commitment from this administration on competition in the agricultural economy and the need for this issue to be addressed in the 2023 farm bill. Our Fairness for Farmers campaign has been sounding the alarm on monopolies and consolidation across the food and agriculture industry, and this meeting is a sign that we’re being heard by the president and other decision makers. We’re going to keep fighting for fairness and are happy to have growing bipartisan support in this fight.”

U.S. Cattlemen’s Association Executive Vice President Lia Biondo said, “Today’s discussion marks continued progress on the Biden-Harris action plan for a fairer, more competitive producer marketplace. Since its release in 2022, the action plan has guided administrative and legislative action to build a more resilient meat and poultry supply chain.

“USCA is pleased with the Biden administration’s support of critical cattle market reform legislation, as outlined in the action plan. USCA looks forward to working with the Biden administration and Congress to build a better business climate for independent producers, as outlined in the action plan and discussed at today’s listening session.”