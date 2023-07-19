Account of White House competition listening session released
|The White House has released a readout of a listening session on competition held last Thursday with representatives from 16 food and agriculture advocacy organizations to discuss the need for more competition in key agricultural markets.
Several participants issued statements on their participation.
|National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said, “We need a farm bill that prioritizes fair and competitive markets. Today’s meeting shows the continued commitment from this administration on competition in the agricultural economy and the need for this issue to be addressed in the 2023 farm bill. Our Fairness for Farmers campaign has been sounding the alarm on monopolies and consolidation across the food and agriculture industry, and this meeting is a sign that we’re being heard by the president and other decision makers. We’re going to keep fighting for fairness and are happy to have growing bipartisan support in this fight.”
U.S. Cattlemen’s Association Executive Vice President Lia Biondo said, “Today’s discussion marks continued progress on the Biden-Harris action plan for a fairer, more competitive producer marketplace. Since its release in 2022, the action plan has guided administrative and legislative action to build a more resilient meat and poultry supply chain.
“USCA is pleased with the Biden administration’s support of critical cattle market reform legislation, as outlined in the action plan. USCA looks forward to working with the Biden administration and Congress to build a better business climate for independent producers, as outlined in the action plan and discussed at today’s listening session.”
|R-CALF USA President Brett Kenzy said he told the officials that he was participating in the event because he’s tired of seeing cattlemen leave the industry. He explained that the U.S. cow herd had shrunk to a 60-year low, and the industry has lost over 40% of its cow/calf producers and over 70% of its independent feedlots.
Kenzy said he “briefed officials on the difference between the cattle producers he represents that sell live cattle and the beef producers represented by other organizations that purchase those live cattle and sell beef.” Kenzy said there is an inherent business conflict between those that sell cattle and those that purchase cattle to produce beef.
As a result of this difference between cattle producers and beef producers, Kenzy said their representative organizations have differing perspectives.
He said while R-CALF USA members strongly support mandatory country of origin labeling (MCOOL) for beef, “the beef industry opposes it because they earn immense profits from importing beef and repackaging it as a product of the USA.”
