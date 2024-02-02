Accountability and food freedom kick off Senate Ag Committee bills

Roberts

Dylan Roberts

One of the first bills to be heard in legislative committee in Colorado in the 2024 session was SB24-026, Agriculture and Natural Resources Public Engagement Requirement. It was heard during the Jan. 18 meeting of the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.

Sponsor Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Dist. 8, said the bill renews the in-person public engagement requirement for the members of the Parks and Wildlife Commission in the Department of Natural Resources who are appointed by the governor, and adds the same public engagement requirement for members of the Agriculture Commission and the Colorado Water Conservation Board who are appointed by the governor. The bill would require two public engagement meetings be hosted annually by each appointed member in either their geographical area or with the constituency they are tasked with representing and each member must host one meeting on the west side of the state, and one on the east.

“This is a good government transparency measure,” Roberts said. “We know there’s been some things in the news recently about the responsiveness of certain state agencies, so I think this could be a great step forward for establishing and reestablishing trust between these very important boards that do important work, and the people they are appointed to represent.”

Sen. Perry Will, R-Dist. 57, co-prime sponsor, said prior to the 2011 consolidation of the Division of Wildlife and the Division of Parks and Recreation, public engagement meetings were a requirement. He said part of the accountability should also include good faith efforts by commissioners to publicize and offer reasonable notice so constituents may attend.

TRANSPARENCY ISSUES

Kathleen Curry testified on behalf of Coloradans for Responsible Wildlife Management, and said CRWM supports the bill, especially given the controversial and important issues that come before these commissions and boards.

John Howard, a member of the Colorado Wildlife Conservation Project, said he supports the bill and pointed out the multiple terms he served on the CPW Commission during the Hickenlooper administration.

“Some of my colleagues that served on the former DOW Commission have told me when you pull up (to a meeting) in Meeker or Craig or Springfield, and there’s 30 flatbed trucks in the parking lot, you know you’re going to get some real honest feedback,” he said. “I think the same would be true if it was 30 Subarus in Boulder. That kind of feedback will only make for better commissioners, more responsive to communities, not just to interest groups.”

Jennifer Burbey, president of the Colorado Outfitters Association, said the outfitters, small businesses, and communities have experienced a lack of representation as of late and COA supports the bill.

Cory Gaines said he supports the bill. He said CPW “has a transparency problem” that he said was highlighted during a recent commission meeting when Chair Dallas May hung up on Gaines for mentioning the presence of Gov. Jared Polis and First Gentleman Marlon Reis at the first wolf release. He said to rebuild trust, CPW commissioners will have to “get out among their constituents and have discussions with people who disagree with them.”

The bill was amended to allow for virtual options and would allow for these meetings to be scheduled in conjunction with other functions of the board or commission. It passed unanimously and will move to the appropriations committee.

REGARDING RAW MILK

Sen. Roberts also sponsored the bill authorizing Direct-to-Consumer Sales of Raw Milk, 24-043, which he said would offer more food freedom and support local agriculture.

“The bill sets up some very clear framework and safety measures to ensure that labeling is disclosed and notified to every customer purchasing raw milk, it confines the sale of raw milk to the ag producers’ land or farm or farmers’ or roadside market,” Roberts said. “It doesn’t authorize the sale of raw milk in grocery stores.”

Ag producers wishing to sell raw milk must be registered and be subject to inspection to ensure bottling, labeling, and transportation. Roberts noted for the record that the bill in no way changes the current herd share agreements in a different section of state statute.

Sen. Byron Pelton, R. Dist. 1, said the bill excludes those operations that sell raw milk through herd shares, opening the market to the general public purchasing at farmers markets, roadside markets, or producers’ residences. He said the herd share program in the state is successful, and the intention is not to interfere or affect it.

He said growing up on raw milk, he understands and recognizes the food safety concerns and was adamant that the product be clearly labeled.

Tyler Garrett, director of government relations for Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, offered RMFU’s support of the bill, including clear labeling. Garrett called the bill a step in the right direction and said he appreciated the sponsor’s clarification that the Herd Share Model will not be affected and will remain distinct from this bill. Jordan Beasley, deputy commissioner of external affairs at Colorado Department of Agriculture, said CDA is supportive of two amendments that will align the investigative enforcement authority of this program with other similar programs.

Multiple commenters expressed concern with the potential for fines of $1,000 per container of raw milk sold in violation of the bill’s restrictions. Those restrictions are sales on the premises of a retail food establishment, food delivery service, or community-supported agriculture; a sale by anyone other than a registered raw milk producer; or raw milk offered for sale for a purpose other than human consumption unless treated with a dye. Through an amendment, the fine was reduced to $500, which is the same as egg regulations under CDA. Roberts said CDA confirmed that no fines have been imposed on backyard egg producers through the program. The bill passed as amended 7-0.