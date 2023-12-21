Accuracy in history

People who write about history have to be very careful to not insert their suppositions in their “factual” articles. The problem is when one person writes something, it ends up being quoted or revamped by the next writer. Close to home is an early name for the town we know as Hot Springs, S.D. When the settlement was part of Dakota Territory, in the early months of 1882, it consisted of a post office called Minnekahta and six homes spread throughout the vale, according to the Hot Springs Star

“Sixth Family Comes”

“In the early months of 1882, the sixth family established a home on the town site when Dr. A.S. Stew­art finished a story-and a-half log house near the present location of the plunge. By now the town had a post office, the mail being brought over from the stage station at Buffalo Gap once a week, and Dr. Stewart was the first postmaster, beginning thus a record of steadily increasing prominence and im­portance in the history of the place. The name of the post office was at that time Minnekahta, a word which in the Sioux tongue means warm water.” Old newspapers show that Minnekahta was surveyed, but never platted.

1883 was when Jennie and Edmund Petty donated the plot of land that was the first official site of Hot Springs. They had the land surveyed and on Jan. 31, 1883, the first platted lots of Hot Springs were filed, under the “Town of Hot Springs.” They dedicated the streets and alleys of the plat “to the use and benefit of the public.” The filing can be read in its entirety in Plat Book No. 1, page 1, at the Fall River County Courthouse in Hot Springs. These official minutes are the basis for written facts and this gives the actual date for the name Hot Springs and for the platted lots.

Ten months later, on Nov. 17, 1883, Fall River County was established “In accordance with a Commission issued by the Governor of Dakota Territory,” that Edmund Petty, Elisha P. Chilson, and Wm. P. Phillips be named the first Fall River County Commissioners.

Awhile back a man I know from another part of the state was writing an article on Hot Springs and he phoned me for additional information. It’s a common occurrence as those who are local to an article subject either know the answers or where to easily find them. I asked to see his piece before it was published. He assumed a “fact” and wrote that the town of Hot Springs resulted from mining. I explained it was a Black Hills town that was not built around mining. He would have been embarrassed had his assumption been printed. He didn’t send me the captions for his photos however, so he went to press with another assumption. He incorrectly wrote about the sandstone used to construct the school in the center of town. His caption read, “Finished in 1893, all building materials were carried up by hand.”

We have photos to show the stone was transported by team and wagon. Again, his “facts” were a supposition, and not supported. That former school has been the Pioneer Museum for the past 60 years.

