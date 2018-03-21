ACE holds fly-in as RINs concern mounts

The American Coalition for Ethanol is holding its fly-in today and Thursday amidst increasing concern that President Donald Trump will agree to a proposal to aid the oil industry in the battle over the Renewable Fuel Standard.

This year, ACE is bringing 70 members to Washington and "doubling down on the importance of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) on rural America in its meetings with members of Congress, along with paid advertising, and social media messaging, due to recent attempts to undermine the RFS coupled with the down rural economy," ACE said in a news release.

"Our fly-in provides corn farmers, flex fuel retailers and biofuel advocates – those who represent rural America – the opportunity to educate our office holders about how the RFS works for them, and how the high-octane ethanol the industry produces can help jumpstart economic growth in the U.S. if the RFS is left to function as intended by Congress," said ACE CEO Brian Jennings.

Meanwhile, concerns that Trump will agree to a cap on the price of Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs) are rising among ethanol producers and their advocates, the Food and Environment Reporting Network said today.

"I'm very fearful and hope he will take a look at the alternatives. Anything is better than a RINs cap," Grassley told reporters, according to the FERN report.

Grassley said he left a recent White House meeting "with the feeling the president doesn't really understand the damage a cap on RINs will do," FERN said. Grassley said a RINs cap was "a non-starter as far as I'm concerned," but he was ready to look at alternatives – particularly if they had industry support, FERN added.

FERN also noted that Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has said, "I don't know if the president would make that choice." Perdue said he sought "a solution that doesn't include a RINs cap."

Politico also reported that Perdue had said the Trump administration is considering turning the issue back to Congress.