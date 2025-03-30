ACH Seeds kickstarts its 2025 Homegrown Giving program, nomination period open

ACH Seeds, a leading U.S. sugarbeet seed company and marketer of Crystal Brand Sugarbeet Seed, is now accepting nominations for its 2025 Homegrown Giving program. Once again, rural communities are invited to nominate and recognize outstanding local organizations making a difference. This year, ACH Seeds will award $60,000 in total funding, with six deserving organizations each receiving $10,000 to support their vital work.

Since launching in 2022, the Homegrown Giving program has contributed $130,000 to local organizations, strengthening rural communities and supporting essential initiatives. Past recipients have fought rural food insecurity, enhanced school-based Class A CDL training programs, expanded agricultural education through local FFA chapters and supported other vital community efforts.

The 2024 Homegrown Giving recipients continued the legacy of impact:

Richland Wilkin Emergency Food Pantry, Wahpeton, N.D.: Provided nutritious foods to more than 900 food-insecure families across Richland and Wilkin counties through its storefront, backpack program, and mobile food pantry, improving overall community well-being.

Martha & Mary’s Food Pantry, Jerome, Idaho: Supported relocation efforts to better serve its growing clientele of more than 650 community members.

Supported relocation efforts to better serve its growing clientele of more than 650 community members. Renville County West FFA, Renville, Minn.: Upgraded outdated 1950s welding equipment, enhancing shop classes to prepare students for high-demand careers in agriculture and beyond. Additional funding supported curriculum development and career exposure through field trips.

Fromberg FFA, Fromberg, Mont.: Constructed a small barn for students to raise poultry and rabbits for meat production; invested in new greenhouse equipment to grow plants and vegetables for the community and upgraded shop tools for hands-on learning.

Unionville Sebewaing Area FFA, Sebewaing, Mich.: Built an agricultural barn where students gain hands-on experience raising broiler chickens for meat production, with a portion of the 250 market chickens donated to community members in need.

Weekend Backpack Food Program, Scottsbluff, Neb.: Sustained its weekend backpack program for the 2024-2025 school year, ensuring more than 500 students received consistent nutrition to support academic success.

GIVING BACK

“Through our Homegrown Giving program, ACH Seeds is honored to give back to the rural communities where our customers live and produce the food we all depend on,” said Andy Finkral, Crystal Brand sales leader. “Strong rural communities are an integral part of family farms, and we take great pride in supporting the organizations that make a real difference. We’re excited to continue this tradition again this year and encourage you to nominate a deserving organization in your own community.”

This program reflects ACH Seeds’ deep-rooted commitment to strengthening rural communities and empowering the organizations that serve them. Now, it’s time to continue to shine a spotlight on more organizations making a difference in the places sugar beet growers call home.

Sugar beet growers, industry professionals and community members are encouraged to submit nominations.

Nominations will be evaluated based on:

Alignment with ACH Seeds’ values.

Organization’s contributions to the local community.

The award’s impact on the organization.

A selection panel made up of local growers, industry representatives and ACH Seeds sales team members will choose the recipients. Eligible organizations must operate within one of ACH Seeds six growing regions: Southern Minnesota, Minn-Dak, Great Lakes, Amalgamated, Western Sugar North and Wyoming Sugar, or Western Sugar South. Full program details and requirements can be found at https://www.achseeds.com/assets/pdf/2025-hgg-official-rules_v2.pdf .

Program nomination period begins March 15, 2025, and ends May 31, 2025. Award winners will be announced and recognized fall 2025. Interested parties can complete the online nomination application form available at achseeds.com .