Achieving goals at any age

On my last birthday I turned 73 and my grandkids thought that is old. Then we talked about my dad who is 98; they decided I’m not so old after all.

Ninety-eight and after retiring as a rural land appraiser, he has written and published two books. The work ethic in him has never faltered. Neither has his memory. He can tell every car he ever owned and what he paid for it, and every job he held and his wages. The price he paid for his first cattle and the current, unbelievable prices for cattle as well as inputs. He easily tells stories of “the old days” with enthusiasm and we all want to hear his memories. He makes them interesting.

In the late 1940s and early 50s, he and his brother owned and ran a combine crew. They started in Kansas and worked north. Several years ago when we returned from my niece’s wedding in Oklahoma, we traveled through Kansas. As we passed various farms, Dad could tell who owned the place when he was combining, if it rained and if the crew had to stay put for a few days, the yield, the acres — anything connected with the work.

I have a lot of his genes, but the memory one didn’t pass to me. I don’t have nearly the tales to tell that he does. My car-related major memory is the price of gas in 1970, when I was a senior in high school. I had a black Volkswagen beetle that I filled at my dad’s farm gas tank. One day I forgot to put gas in and I was afraid I’d run out, so I bought 1 gallon of gas to be sure I had enough to get back to the farm. The price? Twenty-five cents per gallon.

Dad worked on the construction of Angostura Dam near Hot Springs, S.D. Most of the land for the irrigation project where the farms, canals and laterals would go was retained by the government from homesteaders. A few landowners didn’t sell and my dad ended up buying one of those private landowner’s farms where he built a new house, planted sugar beets and ran his cows. Many men would have been content to keep the status quo, but not Dad. He purchased more land, expanded his cowherd and looked to the future.

He became a real estate agent with his eye on a long-sought dream of becoming an appraiser. In 1970, he opened an office in Hot Springs. With some experience under his belt he was ready to begin his appraiser courses. Over the years they have included getting well-acquainted with those hand-held computers, the successors to calculators, and has seen the appraisers licensing requirements tighten which weeded out those who didn’t have the desire to really bare down and learn the new rules and take the new classes, which he continued to take.

Dad is a people person. He corresponds frequently with Lee Pitts and they consider themselves friends, though they have never met. Periodically Dad sends memories to him and Pitts builds a column around them as the recollections often lead down a fun path.

Sanders is a national-award winning columnist who writes from the farm in southwest South Dakota. Her internet latchstring is always out at peggy@peggysanders.com . She can be reached through her website at http://www.peggysanders.com .