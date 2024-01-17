Action at NWSS rodeo heating up

Will Lummus from Byhalia, Miss., is looking for his first steer wrestling title at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo. He has the fastest run at the 2024 edition of the rodeo so far at 3.5 seconds. He won Bracket 5 with a total time of 8.2 seconds to advance to Saturday’s semifinals. NWSS photo by Roseanna Sales, C Bar C Photography

Steer

DENVER — Five out of eight brackets are now complete at this year’s National Western Stock Show Rodeo.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association events in the Denver Coliseum are all set up in brackets. Eighty contestants in each event are evenly distributed across eight brackets. A bracket consists of two rounds of competition and the best three from each bracket advance to Saturday’s Semi-Finals.

Veteran steer wrestler Will Lummus is hoping to win his first title in the Denver Coliseum. The Northwest Mississippi Community College rodeo coach stopped the clock in 3.5 seconds and is on record for the fastest run of the rodeo so far. Combined with his time from Monday, Lummus is at the top of the list of steer wrestlers that will compete on Saturday. He has a total of 8.2 seconds on two runs. Right behind him is Tyler Ravenscroft from Nenzel, Neb. Finishing out the qualifiers is last year’s champion here, Jace Melvin from Fort Pierre, S.D.

Another one of last year’s champions, Garrett Shadbolt from Merriman, Neb., will also be competing on Saturday. The bareback rider is leader of the pack in Bracket 5 at 169 points. Shadbolt has had a lot of success throughout his career in the Denver Coliseum and has used the momentum to propel him to a Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualification twice. He’s hoping to do that again this year.

This group of bull riders has been the most successful so far at this year’s rodeo as well. It is the first bracket where all three Semi-Finals qualifiers have ridden two bulls. Chase Doughterty from Canby, Ore., had the high score Tuesday night with an 88-point ride on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Pale rider. He finished second overall with 166 points behind Ririe, Idaho’s Rawley Johnson who has 169.5. The third qualifier is former champion Josh Frost from Randlett, Utah, who had 162.5.

The following are results from the PRCA and WPRA rodeo at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo. Semifinals qualifiers advance based on their total from two rounds.

Tenth Performance —

Bareback Riding: 1, Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., 88 points on Cervi Brothers Rodeo’s Ain’t No Angel. 2, Wyatt Maines, Elkwater, Alberta, 82. 3, Jade Taton, Kersey, Colo., 81. 3, (tie) Strawbs Jones, Clermont, Australia and Ethan Mazurenko, Kaycee, Wyo., 80. (semifinals qualifiers) 1, Shadbolt, 169. 2, Mazurenko, 157. 3, Taton, 146.5

Steer Wrestling: 1, Will Lummus, Byhalia, Miss., 3.5 seconds. 2, Tyler Ravenscroft, Nenzel, Neb., 4.5. 3, Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, S.D., 4.6. 4, Denell Henderson, Huntsville, Texas, 13.7. (semifinals qualifiers) 1, Lummus, 8.2. 2, Ravenscroft, 8.8. 3, Melvin, 10.9.

Team Roping: 1, Trey Gallais, Sundre, Alberta, and Denim Ross, Botha, Alberta, 5.8 seconds. 2, Jake Clay, Sapulpa, Okla., and Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 6.0. 3, Cory Kidd, Statesville, N.C., and Clay Futrell, Union Grove, N.C., 9.8. (semifinals qualifiers) 1, Gallais and Ross, 17.8. 2, Kidd and Futrell, 21.4. 3, Clay and Yates, 21.7.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Sawyer Eirikson, Okotoks, Alberta, 85 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Capone. 2, Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, Nev., 83. 3, Stuart Wright, Milford, Utah, 82. 4, Gus Gaillard, Morse, Texas, 80. (semifinals qualifiers) 1, Pollock, 166. 2, Eirickson, 162.5. 3, Wright, 158.

Tie-Down Roping: 1,Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas, 8.1 seconds. 2, Cole Clemons, Lipan, Texas, 10..1. 3, Dylan Hancock, San Angelo, Texas, 18.0. (semifinals qualifiers) 1, Clemens, 18.7. 2, Green, 19.2. 3, Hancock, 27.1.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Preslie Reid, San Angleo, Texas, 14.74 seconds. 2, Tessa Arnold, Poolville, Texas, 14.78. 3, Jamie Olsen, Brock, Texas, 14.91. 4, Amanda Welsh, Stephenville, Texas, 15.03. (semifinals qualifiers) 1, (tie) Arnold and Olsen, 29.87 seconds each. 3, Sydney Graham, Abilene, Texas, 29.97.

Bull Riding: 1, Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore.,, 88 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Pale Rider. 2, Sticky Gleaves, Amarillo, Texas, 86.5. 3, Rawley Johnson, Ririe, Idaho, 86. 4, Hayes Weight, Goshen, Utah, 84. (semifinals qualifiers) 1, Johnson, 169.5. 2, Dougherty, 166. 3, Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, 162.5.