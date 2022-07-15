Adams County Fair Old Fashioned Pie Baking Contest Aug. 4

Is your apple pie recipe the highlight of every Christmas family dinner? Or maybe you just enjoy baking and would love to receive some feedback on some of your favorite pie recipes?

If so, the Adams County Fair Old Fashioned Pie Baking Contest on Aug. 4 is for you.

At the Pie Contest, you will get the opportunity to create two identical double-crusted fruit pies to compete in the contest against your age group. One pie will be used for tasting and scoring by our amazing judges consisting of community leaders, and people involved in agriculture, while the other pie will be auctioned off to the highest bidder following the contest.

After the winners are chosen, $100 will be awarded to the first place winner, $50 for second place, and $25 for third place in each age division. There will also be a “Prettiest Pie” prize of $25 per age group that will go to the contestant that had the most attractive pie.

All proceeds from the contest will go to the Good Luck 4-H Club, to help 4-H Members continue to grow through the 4-H program. As this is an event that will be giving away prizes, donations will be greatly appreciated to help contribute to the prize money as well as purchase supplies needed for the event. All contributors will be recognized for their generosity during the contest and through signage in the display area.

This is a fantastic opportunity for children, parents, grandparents, and anyone else to have a great time.

Deadline to enter the contest is, Thursday, July 25. To sign up online, go to bit.ly/2022PieContest.

The contest will take place on Thursday, Aug. 4. Check-in for the contest will be between noon and 2 p.m. while the judging and awards will be at 4 p.m., with the auction being at 6 p.m. The location of this event will be at the fairgrounds, otherwise known as Riverdale Regional Park, in the Good Luck Building, 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton, Colo.

Please contact Gloria Cundall at gacundall@outlook.com or (303) 659-5559 with any questions that you might have.

We hope to see you there.