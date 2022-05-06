Adams County holds 4-H Speech and Demonstration Contest

Adams County 4-H members were excited to have the opportunity to present their prepared presentations, Saturday, April 30 at the Adams County Riverdale Regional Park and Fairgrounds.

Audience members made up of nervous parents, grandparents, leaders and others watched with pride, knowing that 4-H members giving demonstrations and talks are developing poise, originality, confidence, creativity, initiative, personality, accuracy in knowledge of subject and the ability to think, speak and act in the presence of others, all qualities that will benefit them in the future. A successful talk or demonstration helps 4-H members grow personally and it strengthens their self-confidence.

Kourtney Hampton, giving herpresentation on bees, during Saturday's 4-H Public Speaking Contest. Courtesy photo



Adams County 4-H Members that participated in Saturday’s competition who will advance to the state competition include: Kellan Ricards, Payton Pietras, Weston Kauffmann, Kylie Ricards, Kourtney Hampton and Abby Holdren.

The State 4-H Public Speaking Contest will be held Aug. 28, 2022 in conjunction with the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.

For more information regarding the Good Luck 4-H Club, contact Gloria Cundall, organizational leader at gacundall@outlook.com or your local 4-H Extension Office.