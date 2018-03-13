Additional 90-day waiver for livestock haulers on ELD mandate

Truck drivers in the agriculture industry received another 90 day waiver in regards to the controversial Electronic Log Device (ELD) mandate. Dec. 18, 2017 was D-day for most drivers, but an appeal allowed livestock haulers the first 90-day stay. On March 13, the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced that livestock haulers would be allowed another 90 days, starting on March 18, the date the original 90 days expires.

To further facilitate transition to the rule by motor carriers, FMCSA will be providing guidance related to enforcement procedures, according to speakers Joe DeLorenzo, director of the Office of Enforcement and Compliance, and Cathy Gautreaux, FMCSA deputy administrator. The guidance includes a 90-day temporary waiver from the ELD requirement for transporters of agricultural commodities, along with formal guidance specifically pertaining to the existing Hours-of-Service exemption for the agricultural industry, and guidance on the "personal conveyance" provision.

FMCSA will also provide guidance on the existing 150 air miles hours-of-service exemption in order to provide clarity to law enforcement and the industry.

The 90 additional days allows FMSCA to complete and publish the "guidance hours of service," DeLorenzo said.

"FMCSA has listened to important feedback from many stakeholder groups, including agriculture, and will continue to take steps to ease the transition to the full implementation of the ELD rule," Gautreaux said.