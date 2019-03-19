ADM, Cargill close facilities amid floods

Archer Daniels Midland Co. was forced to shutter its massive Columbus, Neb., corn processing facility, and Cargill Inc. closed its Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Albion, Neb., grain elevators due to flooding in the Midwest, Reuters reported.

"The record floods that have pummeled the Midwest are inflicting a devastating toll on farmers and ranchers at a moment when they can least afford it, raising fears that this natural disaster will become a breaking point for farms weighed down by falling incomes, rising bankruptcies and the fallout from President Trump's trade policies," The New York Times reported.