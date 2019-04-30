ADMB soliciting grant applications for projects that emphasize integrated predator management in Wyoming

The Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board is soliciting grant applications for special projects that emphasize integrated predator management in Wyoming. Emphasis for selection will be placed on research, education and field management on predator species that damage crops, livestock and wildlife and/or are a concern for human health and safety.

The Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board mission is to coordinate and integrate a coordinated animal damage management program, based upon the best available science, for the benefit of human and natural resources throughout Wyoming.

Applications are available on the Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board website: http://www.wyadmb.com or by contacting Kent Drake, Wyoming Department of Agriculture Technical Services Division Manager at (307) 777-6574. Successful grant recipients will be required to submit an annual report, including benefits derived from the project.

Application submission deadline is May 15, 2019.