ADMB to meet in Casper and Zoom

The Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board will meet May 13-14 at the Thyra Thomson Building in Casper, Wyo.

During the meeting, the board will consider grant applications from Predator Management Districts and wildlife projects across the state and receive updates on various issues. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on May 13 and 8 a.m. May 14, 2025, and take place in the Roundtable Room.

Public comment periods are scheduled each day, see agenda on the ADMB website at https://www.wyadmb.com/index.htm .

The 12 voting representatives on the board, their towns, and the areas they represent are:

Angie Bruce, Cheyenne, co-chairman and director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department

Doug Miyamoto, Cheyenne, co-chairman and director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture

Bob Harlan, Kaycee, domestic sheep producer

Sharon O’Toole, Savery, cattle producer

Jeff Boner, Douglas, president of the State Predatory Animal Advisory Board

Amanda Furnival, Evanston, Wyoming Board of Agriculture

Jared Zierenberg, Casper, Wildlife Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Roger Cox, Saratoga, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters

Vacant, urban

Zeta Anderson, Devils Tower, non-consumptive user/wildlife

Mark Jolovich, Wyoming Game and Fish Commission

Brett Belden, Casper, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters

The federal ex-officio, non-voting, members to the board nominated by their respective agencies and appointed by the governor are:

Phil Osterli, Cheyenne, U.S. Forest Service

Jennifer McConchie, Cheyenne, Bureau of Land Management

Tyler Abbott, Cheyenne, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

For a complete agenda or more information about this meeting, visit the ADMB website at http://www.wyadmb.com or contact Jerry Johnson at (307) 777-6781. The Thyra Thomson building in Casper is located at 444 West Collins Dr.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.