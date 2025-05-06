ADMB to meet in Casper and Zoom
The Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board will meet May 13-14 at the Thyra Thomson Building in Casper, Wyo.
During the meeting, the board will consider grant applications from Predator Management Districts and wildlife projects across the state and receive updates on various issues. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on May 13 and 8 a.m. May 14, 2025, and take place in the Roundtable Room.
Public comment periods are scheduled each day, see agenda on the ADMB website at https://www.wyadmb.com/index.htm.
The 12 voting representatives on the board, their towns, and the areas they represent are:
- Angie Bruce, Cheyenne, co-chairman and director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department
- Doug Miyamoto, Cheyenne, co-chairman and director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture
- Bob Harlan, Kaycee, domestic sheep producer
- Sharon O’Toole, Savery, cattle producer
- Jeff Boner, Douglas, president of the State Predatory Animal Advisory Board
- Amanda Furnival, Evanston, Wyoming Board of Agriculture
- Jared Zierenberg, Casper, Wildlife Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture
- Roger Cox, Saratoga, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters
- Vacant, urban
- Zeta Anderson, Devils Tower, non-consumptive user/wildlife
- Mark Jolovich, Wyoming Game and Fish Commission
- Brett Belden, Casper, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters
The federal ex-officio, non-voting, members to the board nominated by their respective agencies and appointed by the governor are:
- Phil Osterli, Cheyenne, U.S. Forest Service
- Jennifer McConchie, Cheyenne, Bureau of Land Management
- Tyler Abbott, Cheyenne, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
For a complete agenda or more information about this meeting, visit the ADMB website at http://www.wyadmb.com or contact Jerry Johnson at (307) 777-6781. The Thyra Thomson building in Casper is located at 444 West Collins Dr.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.
