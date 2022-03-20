Aerial application on display at Washington DC ‘Ag Day on the Mall’

Preparations are wrapping up for the Celebration of Modern Agriculture, which is set for March 21-22 on the National Mall in Washington, DC. The event coincides with the 49th annual observance of National Ag Day.

The National Agricultural Aviation Association is participating in Ag Day on the Mall with the display of an aerial application helicopter from Helicopter Applicators, Inc. in Gettysburg, Pa. The helicopter will be equipped with a liquid spray system used for application of crop protection materials.

The helicopter, along with a spray boom simulation model and other informational displays, will give legislators, Congressional staff members, regulatory officials and Washington visitors an up-close opportunity to learn about the essential role ag aviation plays in modern food production.