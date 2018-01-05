AFBF and NFU start campaign to address rural opioid epidemic

The American Farm Bureau Federation and National Farmers Union announced a new campaign, "Farm Town Strong," to raise awareness of the opioid epidemic's impact on farming communities. According to a Morning Consult survey, opioid abuse has hit farm country especially hard. Seventy-four percent of farmers and farm workers say they have been directly affected by opioid abuse, compared to 46 percent of the rural population at large. This has been exacerbated by negative stigma as well as a lack of access to information and treatment.

In addition to raising awareness, the campaign will also provide resources and information to help farm communities and encourage farmer-to-farmer support to overcome the crisis. This includes the launch of a new website, FarmTownStrong.org, which provides easy access to information and resources that can help struggling farm families and rural communities.

Moving forward, the two organizations will also hold public events and launch a social media campaign, using the hashtag #FarmTownStrong, to highlight the crisis and share resources. AFBF President Zippy Duvall and NFU President Roger Johnson will lead a discussion on overcoming the opioid crisis on Jan. 8, at the 2018 AFBF Annual Convention & IDEAg Trade Show in Nashville, Tenn.

Learn more about the campaign in this NFU release and find more resources at FarmTownStrong.org.