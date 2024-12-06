AFBF calls for action amid battle over disaster aid 

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall today called on Congress to take action on aid to farmers before leaving at the end of the year.

Duvall’s statement came after the House Freedom Caucus said Thursday it will not support a disaster aid package that is not paid for by offsets to other government spending. On X, the Freedom Caucus said that the House “should consider only what is absolutely necessary right now to provide critical relief to hurricane victims and farmers and pay for it with offsets.”

The Freedom Caucus position makes it likely the House Republicans will have to depend on Democratic votes to get end of the year legislation passed.

Rep. David Scott, D-Ga, the ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee, said, “The House Freedom Caucus’s 11th-hour attempt to derail much-needed disaster assistance for Georgia’s rural communities is disheartening.”

“With only days left in this Congress, the position of the House Freedom Caucus jeopardizes aid for the people of Georgia and the nearby regions, putting them at risk of facing the holidays with no help to recover from Hurricanes Milton and Helene,” Scott said.

“The House Freedom Caucus not only threatens the natural disaster supplemental, but it also undermines efforts among the four corners of the House and Senate Agriculture Committees to craft much-needed economic assistance that addresses the ongoing downturn in large parts of the agricultural economy. From the hearing the House Agriculture Committee held in September on the state of the agricultural economy, we know the need in rural America is real and increasingly growing desperate.”

Duvall said, “Now that Congressional leaders signaled plans for yet another extension of the farm bill instead of modernizing it, it is imperative that they address the well-defined and fully substantiated needs of farmers just trying to hold on for another season.”

“The recent hurricanes wreaked havoc on farms across the southeast, leaving some farmers with massive losses,” Duvall said.

“They need disaster aid to recover and rebuild. Additionally, the projected two-year drop in net farm income of more than $40 billion demonstrates the seriousness of the overall agricultural downturn. Without a new farm bill to help farmers manage risk, Congress must act to help bridge the gap through economic relief to help farmers cope with inflation, high supply costs and decreasing commodity prices.

“The frightening financial pinch farm families across the country are experiencing is real. There is clear evidence all around us: land auctions are on the rise; equipment purchases have slumped; and lenders are warning that operating loans are in jeopardy without some assurance farmers are going to be able to repay the loans. Today, the books just aren’t balancing,” Duvall said.