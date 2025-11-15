AFIA publishes report on supply chain disruptions 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The American Feed Industry Association this week published a report on the impact of vitamin and amino acid supply chain disruptions on U.S. food security.

The report says, “Supplemental amino acids and vitamins are essential to optimal growth and production of poultry, swine, beef and dairy in the U.S.”

“China essentially has a monopoly on production of some vitamins, and accounts for a very significant percentage of global production capacity of several essential amino acids and key vitamins

“Global capacity utilization has been running at very low levels in recent years, putting significant financial stress on many firms producing amino acids and vitamins, resulting in many plants running well below production capacity or even being idled.”