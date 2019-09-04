AFT farmer to ask question in CNN climate change debate

A farmer who has worked with the American Farmland Trust will be in the audience tonight to question South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg during CNN’s climate change event for Democratic presidential candidates, AFT announced today.

AFT said the farmer will ask: “The average age of the American farm is 58. I am 34, and my family has been discussing transitioning our dairy farm, which inevitably will happen in the next four to six years. The economic and environmental challenges we are facing are unprecedented, from erratic weather to crippled export markets. How will you create more stability for the ag sector so that farmers can meet environmental regulations in response to climate change and stay in business?”

An AFT spokeswoman said that CNN had asked AFT to provide questions on a form and had selected the AFT question. She said AFT staffers would be in the audience and would tweet from the event.

Jennifer Moore-Kucera, AFT Farmers Combat Climate Change director, said, “No debate about climate change is complete without addressing the role America’s farmers and ranchers must play if we are to leave a sustainable future to our children and future generations.

“I believe it is important to provide context for the conversation as it relates to both the challenges and opportunities related to helping farmers and ranchers combat climate change,” Moore-Kucera said.

CNN’s Town Hall on climate change will air at 5 p.m. EDT today. Candidates will be interviewed on the following schedule:

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro will be interviewed by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer at 5 p.m. ET

Businessman Andrew Yang, who will also be interviewed by Blitzer, will come on at 5:40 p.m.

California Sen. Kamala Harris will be interviewed by CNN’s Erin Burnett at 6:20 p.m.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who will also be interviewed by Burnett, will appear at 7 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be interviewed by CNN’s Anderson Cooper at 8 p.m.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who will also be interviewed by Cooper, will be on at 8:40 p.m.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be interviewed by CNN’s Chris Cuomo at 9:20 p.m.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, will be interviewed by Cuomo at 10 p.m.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke will be interviewed by CNN’s Don Lemon at 10:40 p.m.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, will be interviewed by Lemon at 11:20 p.m.