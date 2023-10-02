After averting shutdown, House, Senate return this week

In an unexpected development, the House and the Senate on Saturday passed a continuing resolution to fund the government through Nov. 17 and sent it to President Biden who signed it, averting a government shutdown when fiscal year 2023 ended at midnight.

The House will come back into session today and will be in session through Thursday and again from Tuesday, Oct. 10 through Friday, Oct. 13. First votes on Oct. 2 and Oct. 10 are expected at 6:30 p.m. This schedule is a change from the House calendar, which had anticipated a district work period.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said in a weekly calendar notice that beginning Tuesday the House will consider appropriations bills for energy and water development and the legislative branch, but he made no mention of further action on the Agriculture and Food and Drug Administration bill, which failed to pass the House last week.

The Senate will come back into session on Tuesday at 3 p.m. but is scheduled to be out of session the week of Oct. 9. The Senate will vote on cloture on a nomination at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. It has a pending “minibus” of fiscal year appropriations bills, including the Agriculture and Food and Drug Administration bill, but has not been able to reach a time agreement on each piece of legislation.

The contuining resolution (CR) funds government agencies and includes domestic disaster aid, but does not include aid to Ukraine, which President Biden proposed.

The decision of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to put a so-called “clean” continuing resolution on the House floor — meaning it funds agencies at 2023 levels rather than cutting them, as Republicans had proposed — came as a surprise after a week of negotiations in a failed attempt to convince Republican conservatives to support the measure.

The House vote on the CR was 335 to 91, with 90 Republicans and one Democrat voting against it. The Senate vote was 88 to 9.

The conflict among House Republicans is likely to continue this week because Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told ABC News Sunday he plans to file a motion to vacate the speaker’s chair.

McCarthy told CBS News, “I’ll survive.”

In analysis, The Washington Post said the resolution that averted the shutdown weakened both McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki” that the 45-day continuing resolution means that the same debate may come up again in six weeks shortly before Thanksgiving and Christmas, when many Americans will be traveling and are dependent on air traffic controllers.

“The idea that you’re going to stop paying air traffic controllers, that you’re going to shut down the Air Traffic Control Academy that is racing to get new staff on board, which is not a simple process, you would do that right in time for the holidays is madness,” Buttigieg said. “There is no such thing as a good time for a shutdown.”

He added, “But we can’t just lurch from threat to threat, potential shutdown to potential shutdown. Sooner or later, this drama has to end.”

Buttigieg noted he started last week in Nebraska. “We’re working on a short-line railroad called the Cornhusker, very important for getting agricultural products to where it’s going. We’re bringing $15 million there to help improve supply chains and safety on the railroad.”

Buttigieg continued, “Tuesday, I was at Denver International Airport working on — highlighting the work that is going on there to rearrange the taxiway that will prevent those runway incursions that we’ve been hearing about. So this is the kind of work that we all got into this line of public service to do. But as the week mounted, we had to devote more and more of our time to preparing for the possibility of a shutdown.”