After failure, House Budget to reconvene Sunday night

The House Budget Committee met Friday to discuss the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Photo from livestream

After the House Budget Committee Friday failed to pass the budget reconciliation bill because conservatives balked, the committee will reconvene Sunday evening, Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, announced.

The business meeting will be held at 10 p.m. in Room 210 of the Cannon House Office Building and will be live-streamed.

The bill includes a $300 billion cut to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and $60 billion in additional farm spending that the House Agriculture Committee approved Wednesday on a party line vote.

“The setback underscored the treacherous balancing act that Speaker Mike Johnson [R-La.] is trying to pull off. Without the support of Republican hard-liners on the Budget Committee, the bill cannot advance,” The New York Times reported. “But any changes to win their backing could alienate the more moderate Republicans whose votes will also be needed to pass the measure on the House floor.”

Five Republicans representatives — Chip Roy of Texas, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma, Andrew Clyde of Georgia, and Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania — joined Democrats in voting to block the legislation, but Smucker said he voted no in order to have the right to bring up the bill again.

The vote was 16 to 21 on a motion to advance the bill.

The conservatives took the position even though President Trump urged Republicans in a social media post to unite behind the bill.

“House conservatives’ main concern remains the bill’s potential impact on America’s debt and deficit,” The Daily Signal said. “While tax cuts remain a priority, these members have pushed for large cuts in federal spending to offset the budgetary effect. Conservatives argue that several portions of the bill, like moving up when Medicaid work requirements and when the elimination of energy subsidies kick in, could further cut savings.”