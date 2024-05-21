Ag associations meet with Vilsack, Su on H-2A labor rates

Agricultural trade associations met with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su on Monday to discuss guest worker farm labor wages, the U.S. Apple Association said in a news release.

USApple President and CEO Jim Bair and Senior Vice President Diane Kurrle attended the meeting alongside other agriculture trade associations, US Apple said.

“The U.S. will produce 25 billion apples this year, and every single one must be hand-picked,” USApple explained. “Without an adequate domestic workforce, most apple growers have turned to the H-2A agricultural guest worker program. However, the cost of the H-2A program has become untenable.”

“Presenting our case directly to two members of President Biden’s Cabinet is a promising start,” Bair said.

“The situation is long overdue for action, and fixing it in a deeply-divided Congress is unlikely. We continue to ensure that apple growers’ voices are heard at the highest levels of government and will push for any White House actions that can help, knowing it will be an uphill climb.

“With escalating H-2A costs, labor now makes up more than 60% of production costs for apple growers. In contrast, according to the latest USDA Ag Census, labor accounted for 12% of expenses for all U.S. farms, USApple said.

Retail prices for apples have declined by 14% over the past year while the costs to grow apples were up 34% due to inflation and increasing labor costs, USApple said.

“The Adverse Effect Wage Rate continues to outpace the general marketplace with year-over-year rates increasing about 7% in most apple states,” the group said.

“Growers from large to small and coast-to-coast report input costs that far exceed their returns. The government has to come up with a better, more accurate way of setting the wage rate.”