Ag barometers

Peggy

2022 June portrait, WYO Writers

In the strictest sense a barometer is used to measure atmospheric pressure, but the word is broadly used to describe changes in nearly any field, including economics. In the 1920s the University of Pennsylvania Wharton came up with the theory that hemline lengths can be referred to as economic barometers or indicators, as shorter skirts reflect the economy is on the upswing. Although this hypothesis is currently out of favor, there are other gauges of prosperity in the agricultural sector.

Historically when grain prices are high, livestock prices were fairly low and vice-versa. That pattern has gone out the window in the past few years. Ag producers continue to upgrade their machinery as they can. After years of an old pickup’s use, a different pickup may become a necessity. Haying equipment wears out and new hay swathers appear. Swathers are machines that cut, condition and lay the hay down in mounded rows called windrows, so a hay baler can pick up and bind the hay (bale it) through its machinery.

Other improvements include pivot irrigation systems which are common here now. The electric ones require three-phase power line. The line we had the electric cooperative install was less than one half-mile long and it cost $20,000, which divided among three neighbors, made the expense more palatable. Other pivots run on diesel. Each one saves time and provides a thorough, even application of water.

Looking back at the evolution from when I was a kid and individual irrigation tubes had to be picked up and moved along the muddy irrigation ditch at least twice per day, to the current center pivots, the improvements are akin to the horse and buggy era versus commercial airplane travel; other than nostalgia there is just no comparison. It is next to impossible to say how grateful that makes ag producers. Couple that with water for irrigation, and we are pleased.

It used to be ranchers had one payday per year, which was calf-selling day. It was a day ranch kids could skip school and go along to the sale barn. Most of the kids owned at least one calf and some received their own check. Others got a check from their parents for the average price of one calf. Either way if there was a feed bill or veterinarian bill, that got paid first and the balance was partially socked away for future use such as college, more cattle or a big trip.

After the sale it was tradition to go out for a steak and do a little clothes or boot shopping on the way home. Now that there is more diversity in agriculture operations and private treaty sales are more common, the one payday per year is not necessarily the way things work, yet the day cattle go to market or when the corn and hay are sold are still celebrated as a culmination of a year’s work. Those would be the barometers by which an ag producer measures his year.

Sanders writes from the family farm in southwest South Dakota. You can contact her through http://www.peggysanders.com .