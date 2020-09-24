Ag broadcaster Orion Samuelson to retire | TheFencePost.com
Ag broadcaster Orion Samuelson to retire

-The Hagstrom Report
Samuelson

Orion Samuelson, who is on the eve of 60 years as the voice of agriculture and business at WGN 720-AM in Chicago, will retire at the end of the year, Robert Feder, a Chicago media analyst, announced in a blog post.

Samuelson, who is 86, said he and his wife, Gloria, will divide their time between their homes in suburban Chicago and Scottsdale, Ariz.

News
