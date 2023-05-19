Ag commission: CDA may be tasked with wild horse management project

The Colorado Agriculture Commission met on May 10. Jordan Beezley, deputy commissioner of external affairs offered updates on legislation including SB23-275, the Colorado Wild Horse Project. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Joann Ginal, D-14, Sen. Perry Will, R-5, Rep. Monica Duran, D-23, and Rep. Mike Lynch, R-65, has been sent to the governor but has not yet been signed at press time.

According to the bill summary, if signed it will create the Colorado wild horse management project a nonprofit, state-owned corporate entity that manages and operates programs benefiting wild horses and supports wild horse management. The director of the wild horse project will be selected by a committee of the governor, the commissioner of agriculture, the executive director of the department of natural resources, the majority leader of the house of representatives, and the minority leader of the senate. The wild horse project has the powers normally afforded to a nonprofit corporate entity. The wild horse project will annually report to the governor, the joint budget committee, and the appropriate joint legislative committee at “SMART Act” hearings.

Beezley said the bill essentially does three things: it allows the department to create a nonprofit, it creates a working group to examine long term, off-range management solutions for wild horses, and third the bill provides the department the ability to contract with local governments and non-profits to facilitate on-range fertility control. He said it is unlikely the department will be able to create a nonprofit with legal and budgetary regulations.

He said the Bureau of Land Management, the entity that manages the wild horses in the state, maintains memorandums of understandings (MOUs) with a number of nonprofits to support on-range management efforts. The BLM did not take a position on the bill, but the state director was at the hearings to answer questions. Beezley said the decision to allow the department’s involvement according to this bill lies with the BLM.

MAKEUP OF THE WORKING GROUP

The working group will study and pursue long-term solutions for wild horses that are removed from federal horse management areas or held in federal facilities and make recommendations to the governor and the general assembly. The working group will have representation from the executive branch, the legislative branch, nonprofit organizations, businesses, the Western Slope, and the ranching community. The Colorado state director of the federal Bureau of Land Management, the Southern Ute Tribe, and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe may appoint representatives to the working group.

A wild horse stewardship program is created to help manage range health and infrastructure. The wild horse fertility control program is created to manage the wild horse herd population by collaborating, coordinating, and training people and entities to manage wild horse populations. Both programs are overseen by the wild horse project.

The commissioner of agriculture is required to provide support in the form of grants and contracts to assist with managing wild horse populations using fertility control methods, subject to approval by the bureau, until July 31, 2024, or until the wild horse project commences its own program to manage wild horse populations if commenced earlier than July 31, 2024.

To implement the bill, $1,654 is appropriated to the legislative department for use by the general assembly, and $21,148 is appropriated from the legal services cash fund to the department of law.